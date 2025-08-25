MTV Video Music Awards 2025: A Complete Guide

MTV Video Music Awards 2025 will premiere on CBS on Sunday (September 7) beginning at 8:00 pm EST/ 7:00 pm CST. Those planning to watch the annual award ceremony can stream live through the premiere tier of Paramount+ with a simulcast on MTV.

Hosted by rapper LL Cool J, the glam event will feature stunning performances by artists, including Mariah Carey, Busta Rhymes, Ricky Martin, Alex Warren, Sabrina Carpenter, Sombr, J Balvin, and DJ Snake. Music lovers worldwide can set their clocks for the star-studded ceremony, which will take place at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

Along with the star-studded performances, the annual award show will feature the attendance of the biggest stars as presenters or nominees. Lady Gaga topped the nomination list with 12 nods, followed by Bruno Mars (11), Kendrick Lamar (10), ROSÉ and Sabrina Carpenter with eight each, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd with seven each, Billie Eilish with six, and Charli xcx with five nods.

Here is everything to know about the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, including the date, venue, lineup, nominations, and streaming details.

Nomination List

Video of the Year (Presented by Burger King)

Ariana Grande for Brighter Days Ahead

Billie Eilish for Birds of a Feather

Kendrick Lamar for Not Like Us

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars for Die with a Smile

Rosé and Bruno Mars for Apt.

Sabrina Carpenter for Manchild

The Weeknd and Playboi Carti for Timeless

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

Song of the Year

Alex Warren for Ordinary

Billie Eilish for Birds of a Feather

Doechii for Anxiety

Ed Sheeran for Sapphire

Gracie Abrams for I Love You, I'm Sorry

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars for Die with a Smile

Lorde for What Was That

Rosé and Bruno Mars for Apt.

Tate McRae for Sports Car

The Weeknd and Playboi Carti for Timeless

Best New Artist

Alex Warren

Ella Langley

Gigi Perez

Lola Young

Sombr

The Marías

Best Pop Artist

Ariana Grande

Charli XCX

Justin Bieber

Lorde

Miley Cyrus

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Push Performance of the Year (Presented by Bacardi)

August 2024: Shaboozey for A Bar Song (Tipsy)

September 2024: Ayra Starr for Last Heartbreak Song

October 2024: Mark Ambor for Belong Together

November 2024: Lay Bankz for Graveyard

December 2024: Dasha for Bye Bye Bye

January 2025: Katseye for Touch

February 2025: Jordan Adetunji for Kehlani

March 2025: Leon Thomas for Yes It Is

April 2025: Livingston for Shadow

May 2025: Damiano David for Next Summer

June 2025: Gigi Perez for Sailor Song

July 2025: Role Model for Sally, When the Wine Runs Out

Best Collaboration (Presented by Under Armour)

Bailey Zimmerman and Luke Combs for Backup Plan

Kendrick Lamar and SZA for Luther

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars for Die with a Smile

Post Malone featuring Blake Shelton for Pour Me a Drink

Rosé and Bruno Mars for Apt.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco for Sunset Blvd

Best Pop

Alex Warren for Ordinary

Ariana Grande for Brighter Days Ahead

Ed Sheeran for Sapphire

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars for Die with a Smile

Rosé and Bruno Mars for Apt.

Sabrina Carpenter for Manchild

Best Hip Hop

Doechii for Anxiety

Drake for Nokia

Eminem featuring Jelly Roll for Somebody Save Me

GloRilla featuring Sexyy Red for Whatchu Kno About Me

Kendrick Lamar for Not Like Us

LL Cool J featuring Eminem for Murdergram Deux

Travis Scott for 4x4

Best R&B

Chris Brown for Residuals

Leon Thomas and Freddie Gibbs for Mutt (Remix)

Mariah Carey for Type Dangerous

PartyNextDoor for No Chill

SZA for Drive

Summer Walker for Heart of a Woman

The Weeknd and Playboi Carti for Timeless

Best Alternative

Gigi Perez for Sailor Song

Imagine Dragons for Wake Up

Lola Young for Messy

MGK and Jelly Roll for Lonely Road

Sombr for Back to Friends

The Marías for Back to Me

Best Rock

Coldplay for All My Love

Evanescence for Afterlife (From the Netflix Series Devil May Cry)

Green Day for One Eyed Bastard

Lenny Kravitz for Honey

Linkin Park for The Emptiness Machine

Twenty One Pilots for The Contract

Best Latin

Bad Bunny for Baile Inolvidable

J Balvin for Rio

Karol G for Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido

Peso Pluma and Netón Vega for La Patrulla

Rauw Alejandro and Romeo Santos for Khé?

Shakira for Soltera

Best K-Pop

Aespa for Whiplash

Jennie for Like Jennie

Jimin for Who

Jisoo for Earthquake

Lisa featuring Doja Cat and Raye for Born Again

Rosé for Toxic Till the End

Stray Kids for Chk Chk Boom

Best Afrobeats

Asake and Travis Scott for Active

Burna Boy and Travis Scott for TaTaTa

Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng, and Shenseea for Shake It to the Max (Fly) (remix)

Rema for Baby (Is It a Crime)

Tems and Asake for Get It Right

Tyla for Push 2 Start

Wizkid and Brent Faiyaz for Piece of My Heart

Best Country

Chris Stapleton for Think I'm in Love with You

Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood for I'm Gonna Love You

Jelly Roll for Liar

Megan Moroney for Am I Okay?

Morgan Wallen for Smile

Lainey Wilson for 4x4xU

Best Album

Bad Bunny for Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Kendrick Lamar for GNX

Lady Gaga for Mayhem

Morgan Wallen for I'm the Problem

Sabrina Carpenter for Short n' Sweet

The Weeknd for Hurry Up Tomorrow

Best Long Form Video

Ariana Grande for Brighter Days Ahead

Bad Bunny for Debí Tirar Más Fotos (Short Film)

Damiano David for Funny Little Stories

Mac Miller for Balloonerism

Miley Cyrus for Something Beautiful

The Weeknd for Hurry Up Tomorrow

Video for Good

Burna Boy for Higher

Charli XCX featuring Billie Eilish for Guess

Doechii for Anxiety

Eminem featuring Jelly Roll for Somebody Save Me

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco for Younger and Hotter Than Me

Zach Hood featuring Sasha Alex Sloan for Sleepwalking

Best Direction

Director Christian Breslauer for Ariana Grande's Brighter Days Ahead

Director Aidan Zamiri for Charli XCX featuring Billie Eilish's Guess

Directors Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar for Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us

Directors Lady Gaga, Bethany Vargas, and Parris Goebel for Lady Gaga's Abracadabra

Directors Bruno Mars and Daniel Ramos for Rosé and Bruno Mars' Apt.

Directors Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia for Sabrina Carpenter's Manchild

Best Art Direction

Charli XCX featuring Billie Eilish for Guess (Art Director: Daniel Lane)

Kendrick Lamar for Not Like Us (Art Director: Freyja Bardell)

Lady Gaga for Abracadabra (Art Director: Wesley Goodrich)

Lorde for Man of the Year (Art Directors: Chad Keith and Jenny Lass)

Miley Cyrus for End of the World (Art Director: David Meyer)

Rosé and Bruno Mars for Apt. (Art Director: Elizabet Puksto)

Best Cinematography

Ariana Grande for Brighter Days Ahead (Director of Photography: Jeff Cronenweth)

Ed Sheeran for Sapphire (Director of Photography: Nic Minns)

Kendrick Lamar for Not Like Us (Director of Photography: Xiaolong Liu)

Lady Gaga for Abracadabra (Director of Photography: Xiaolong Liu)

Miley Cyrus for Easy Lover (Director of Photography: Benoît Debie)

Sabrina Carpenter for Manchild (Director of Photography: Chris Ripley)

Best Editing

Charli XCX featuring Billie Eilish for Guess (Editor: Neal Farmer)

Ed Sheeran for Sapphire (Editor: Liam Pethick)

Kendrick Lamar for Not Like Us (Editors: Chaz Smedley and Eddy Street Post)

Lady Gaga for Abracadabra (Editor: Sofia Kerpan)

Sabrina Carpenter for Manchild (Editors: Vania Heymann, Gal Muggia, and Nick Rondeau)

Tate McRae for Just Keep Watching (Editors: William Town and Modern Post)

Best Choreography

Doechii for Anxiety (Choreographer: Robbie Blue)

FKA Twigs for Eusexua (Choreographer: Zoi Tatopoulos)

Kendrick Lamar for Not Like Us (Choreographer: Charm La'Donna)

Lady Gaga for Abracadabra (Choreographer: Parris Goebel)

Tyla for Push 2 Start (Choreographer: Lee-ché Janecke)

Zara Larsson for Pretty Ugly (Choreographer: Zoi Tatopoulos)

Best Visual Effects

Ariana Grande for Brighter Days Ahead (Visual Effects: Mathematic)

Lady Gaga for Abracadabra (Visual Effects: Yeap Crew, Yura Karikh, and Igor Eyth)

Rosé and Bruno Mars for Apt. (Visual Effects: Maksymilian Rafal Ojster)

Sabrina Carpenter for Manchild (Visual Effects: Vania Heymann and Tal Baltuch)

Tate McRae for Just Keep Watching (Visual Effects: Daniel Saldivar and White Rhino VFX)

The Weeknd for Hurry Up Tomorrow (Visual Effects: Zeke Faust)

Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award

Mariah Carey

Rock the Bells Visionary Award

Busta Rhymes

Latin Icon Award

Ricky Martin

How to Watch the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards?

Apart from CBS and Paramount+, music lovers worldwide can also watch this annual award show live online on Fubo and DirecTV. Both streaming services offer a free trial period for new subscribers.