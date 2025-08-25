MTV Video Music Awards 2025: A Complete Guide

MTV Video Music Awards 2025 will premiere on CBS on Sunday (September 7) beginning at 8:00 pm EST/ 7:00 pm CST. Those planning to watch the annual award ceremony can stream live through the premiere tier of Paramount+ with a simulcast on MTV.
Hosted by rapper LL Cool J, the glam event will feature stunning performances by artists, including Mariah Carey, Busta Rhymes, Ricky Martin, Alex Warren, Sabrina Carpenter, Sombr, J Balvin, and DJ Snake. Music lovers worldwide can set their clocks for the star-studded ceremony, which will take place at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.
Along with the star-studded performances, the annual award show will feature the attendance of the biggest stars as presenters or nominees. Lady Gaga topped the nomination list with 12 nods, followed by Bruno Mars (11), Kendrick Lamar (10), ROSÉ and Sabrina Carpenter with eight each, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd with seven each, Billie Eilish with six, and Charli xcx with five nods.
Here is everything to know about the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, including the date, venue, lineup, nominations, and streaming details.
Nomination List
Video of the Year (Presented by Burger King)
- Ariana Grande for Brighter Days Ahead
- Billie Eilish for Birds of a Feather
- Kendrick Lamar for Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars for Die with a Smile
- Rosé and Bruno Mars for Apt.
- Sabrina Carpenter for Manchild
- The Weeknd and Playboi Carti for Timeless
Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Beyoncé
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lady Gaga
- Taylor Swift
- Morgan Wallen
- The Weeknd
Song of the Year
- Alex Warren for Ordinary
- Billie Eilish for Birds of a Feather
- Doechii for Anxiety
- Ed Sheeran for Sapphire
- Gracie Abrams for I Love You, I'm Sorry
- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars for Die with a Smile
- Lorde for What Was That
- Rosé and Bruno Mars for Apt.
- Tate McRae for Sports Car
- The Weeknd and Playboi Carti for Timeless
Best New Artist
- Alex Warren
- Ella Langley
- Gigi Perez
- Lola Young
- Sombr
- The Marías
Best Pop Artist
- Ariana Grande
- Charli XCX
- Justin Bieber
- Lorde
- Miley Cyrus
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Tate McRae
Push Performance of the Year (Presented by Bacardi)
- August 2024: Shaboozey for A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- September 2024: Ayra Starr for Last Heartbreak Song
- October 2024: Mark Ambor for Belong Together
- November 2024: Lay Bankz for Graveyard
- December 2024: Dasha for Bye Bye Bye
- January 2025: Katseye for Touch
- February 2025: Jordan Adetunji for Kehlani
- March 2025: Leon Thomas for Yes It Is
- April 2025: Livingston for Shadow
- May 2025: Damiano David for Next Summer
- June 2025: Gigi Perez for Sailor Song
- July 2025: Role Model for Sally, When the Wine Runs Out
Best Collaboration (Presented by Under Armour)
- Bailey Zimmerman and Luke Combs for Backup Plan
- Kendrick Lamar and SZA for Luther
- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars for Die with a Smile
- Post Malone featuring Blake Shelton for Pour Me a Drink
- Rosé and Bruno Mars for Apt.
- Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco for Sunset Blvd
Best Pop
- Alex Warren for Ordinary
- Ariana Grande for Brighter Days Ahead
- Ed Sheeran for Sapphire
- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars for Die with a Smile
- Rosé and Bruno Mars for Apt.
- Sabrina Carpenter for Manchild
Best Hip Hop
- Doechii for Anxiety
- Drake for Nokia
- Eminem featuring Jelly Roll for Somebody Save Me
- GloRilla featuring Sexyy Red for Whatchu Kno About Me
- Kendrick Lamar for Not Like Us
- LL Cool J featuring Eminem for Murdergram Deux
- Travis Scott for 4x4
Best R&B
- Chris Brown for Residuals
- Leon Thomas and Freddie Gibbs for Mutt (Remix)
- Mariah Carey for Type Dangerous
- PartyNextDoor for No Chill
- SZA for Drive
- Summer Walker for Heart of a Woman
- The Weeknd and Playboi Carti for Timeless
Best Alternative
- Gigi Perez for Sailor Song
- Imagine Dragons for Wake Up
- Lola Young for Messy
- MGK and Jelly Roll for Lonely Road
- Sombr for Back to Friends
- The Marías for Back to Me
Best Rock
- Coldplay for All My Love
- Evanescence for Afterlife (From the Netflix Series Devil May Cry)
- Green Day for One Eyed Bastard
- Lenny Kravitz for Honey
- Linkin Park for The Emptiness Machine
- Twenty One Pilots for The Contract
Best Latin
- Bad Bunny for Baile Inolvidable
- J Balvin for Rio
- Karol G for Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
- Peso Pluma and Netón Vega for La Patrulla
- Rauw Alejandro and Romeo Santos for Khé?
- Shakira for Soltera
Best K-Pop
- Aespa for Whiplash
- Jennie for Like Jennie
- Jimin for Who
- Jisoo for Earthquake
- Lisa featuring Doja Cat and Raye for Born Again
- Rosé for Toxic Till the End
- Stray Kids for Chk Chk Boom
Best Afrobeats
- Asake and Travis Scott for Active
- Burna Boy and Travis Scott for TaTaTa
- Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng, and Shenseea for Shake It to the Max (Fly) (remix)
- Rema for Baby (Is It a Crime)
- Tems and Asake for Get It Right
- Tyla for Push 2 Start
- Wizkid and Brent Faiyaz for Piece of My Heart
Best Country
- Chris Stapleton for Think I'm in Love with You
- Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood for I'm Gonna Love You
- Jelly Roll for Liar
- Megan Moroney for Am I Okay?
- Morgan Wallen for Smile
- Lainey Wilson for 4x4xU
Best Album
- Bad Bunny for Debí Tirar Más Fotos
- Kendrick Lamar for GNX
- Lady Gaga for Mayhem
- Morgan Wallen for I'm the Problem
- Sabrina Carpenter for Short n' Sweet
- The Weeknd for Hurry Up Tomorrow
Best Long Form Video
- Ariana Grande for Brighter Days Ahead
- Bad Bunny for Debí Tirar Más Fotos (Short Film)
- Damiano David for Funny Little Stories
- Mac Miller for Balloonerism
- Miley Cyrus for Something Beautiful
- The Weeknd for Hurry Up Tomorrow
Video for Good
- Burna Boy for Higher
- Charli XCX featuring Billie Eilish for Guess
- Doechii for Anxiety
- Eminem featuring Jelly Roll for Somebody Save Me
- Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco for Younger and Hotter Than Me
- Zach Hood featuring Sasha Alex Sloan for Sleepwalking
Best Direction
- Director Christian Breslauer for Ariana Grande's Brighter Days Ahead
- Director Aidan Zamiri for Charli XCX featuring Billie Eilish's Guess
- Directors Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar for Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us
- Directors Lady Gaga, Bethany Vargas, and Parris Goebel for Lady Gaga's Abracadabra
- Directors Bruno Mars and Daniel Ramos for Rosé and Bruno Mars' Apt.
- Directors Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia for Sabrina Carpenter's Manchild
Best Art Direction
- Charli XCX featuring Billie Eilish for Guess (Art Director: Daniel Lane)
- Kendrick Lamar for Not Like Us (Art Director: Freyja Bardell)
- Lady Gaga for Abracadabra (Art Director: Wesley Goodrich)
- Lorde for Man of the Year (Art Directors: Chad Keith and Jenny Lass)
- Miley Cyrus for End of the World (Art Director: David Meyer)
- Rosé and Bruno Mars for Apt. (Art Director: Elizabet Puksto)
Best Cinematography
- Ariana Grande for Brighter Days Ahead (Director of Photography: Jeff Cronenweth)
- Ed Sheeran for Sapphire (Director of Photography: Nic Minns)
- Kendrick Lamar for Not Like Us (Director of Photography: Xiaolong Liu)
- Lady Gaga for Abracadabra (Director of Photography: Xiaolong Liu)
- Miley Cyrus for Easy Lover (Director of Photography: Benoît Debie)
- Sabrina Carpenter for Manchild (Director of Photography: Chris Ripley)
Best Editing
- Charli XCX featuring Billie Eilish for Guess (Editor: Neal Farmer)
- Ed Sheeran for Sapphire (Editor: Liam Pethick)
- Kendrick Lamar for Not Like Us (Editors: Chaz Smedley and Eddy Street Post)
- Lady Gaga for Abracadabra (Editor: Sofia Kerpan)
- Sabrina Carpenter for Manchild (Editors: Vania Heymann, Gal Muggia, and Nick Rondeau)
- Tate McRae for Just Keep Watching (Editors: William Town and Modern Post)
Best Choreography
- Doechii for Anxiety (Choreographer: Robbie Blue)
- FKA Twigs for Eusexua (Choreographer: Zoi Tatopoulos)
- Kendrick Lamar for Not Like Us (Choreographer: Charm La'Donna)
- Lady Gaga for Abracadabra (Choreographer: Parris Goebel)
- Tyla for Push 2 Start (Choreographer: Lee-ché Janecke)
- Zara Larsson for Pretty Ugly (Choreographer: Zoi Tatopoulos)
Best Visual Effects
- Ariana Grande for Brighter Days Ahead (Visual Effects: Mathematic)
- Lady Gaga for Abracadabra (Visual Effects: Yeap Crew, Yura Karikh, and Igor Eyth)
- Rosé and Bruno Mars for Apt. (Visual Effects: Maksymilian Rafal Ojster)
- Sabrina Carpenter for Manchild (Visual Effects: Vania Heymann and Tal Baltuch)
- Tate McRae for Just Keep Watching (Visual Effects: Daniel Saldivar and White Rhino VFX)
- The Weeknd for Hurry Up Tomorrow (Visual Effects: Zeke Faust)
Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award
- Mariah Carey
Rock the Bells Visionary Award
- Busta Rhymes
Latin Icon Award
- Ricky Martin
How to Watch the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards?
Apart from CBS and Paramount+, music lovers worldwide can also watch this annual award show live online on Fubo and DirecTV. Both streaming services offer a free trial period for new subscribers.