The MTV Video Music Awards 2020 was held successfully amid COVID-19 pandemic scare. The grand virtual live event also had special awards to suit the pandemic conditions. Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber won the best music video from home award and CNCO won the best quarantine performance award. The VMA also had performances by medical workers.

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and the Korean Kpop band BTS took home four awards each to grab the spotlights at the grand function. Gaga and Grande were nominated for nine categories in the award sections.

The show was initially scheduled to be held at Barclays but the idea was cancelled due to COVID-19 scare. It was decided to hold the event across the New York City in outdoor format. Here is the complete list of winners of the MTV VMAs 2020.

MTV Tricon Award

Lady Gaga

Video of the Year

The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

Artist of the Year

Lady Gaga

Song of the Year

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"

Push Best New Artist

Doja Cat

Best Pop

BTS, "On"

Best R&B

The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

Best Hip-Hop

Megan Thee Stallion, "Savage"

Best Music Video From Home

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber, "Stuck with U"

Best Collaboration

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"

Best Direction

Taylor Swift, "The Man": Directed by Taylor Swift

Best Latin

Maluma ft. J Balvin, "Queì Pena"

Best Alternative

Machine Gun Kelly, "Bloody Valentine"

Best Rock

Coldplay, "Orphans"

Best Group

BTS

Best K-Pop

BTS, "On"

Video for Good

H.E.R., "I Can't Breathe"

Song of the Summer

Blackpink, "How You Like That"

Best Visual Effects

Dua Lipa, "Physical": Visual Effects by EIGHTY4

Best Choreography

BTS, "On": Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun

Best Cinematography

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me": Cinematography by Thomas Kloss

Best Art Direction

Miley Cyrus, "Mother's Daughter": Art Direction by Christian Stone

Best Quarantine Performance

CNCO, Unplugged at Home

Best Editing

Miley Cyrus, "Mother's Daughter": Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico

Everyday Heroes: Frontline Medical Workers honorees

Jason "Tik Tok Doc" Campbell

Dr. Elvis Francois and Dr. William Robinson, "Imagine"

Jefferson University Hospital's Swab Squad, "Level Up"

Lori Marie Key, "Amazing Grace"

Dr. Nate Wood, "Lean on Me"