The MTV Video Music Awards 2020 was held successfully amid COVID-19 pandemic scare. The grand virtual live event also had special awards to suit the pandemic conditions. Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber won the best music video from home award and CNCO won the best quarantine performance award. The VMA also had performances by medical workers.
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and the Korean Kpop band BTS took home four awards each to grab the spotlights at the grand function. Gaga and Grande were nominated for nine categories in the award sections.
The show was initially scheduled to be held at Barclays but the idea was cancelled due to COVID-19 scare. It was decided to hold the event across the New York City in outdoor format. Here is the complete list of winners of the MTV VMAs 2020.
MTV Tricon Award
Lady Gaga
Video of the Year
The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"
Artist of the Year
Lady Gaga
Song of the Year
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"
Push Best New Artist
Doja Cat
Best Pop
BTS, "On"
Best R&B
The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"
Best Hip-Hop
Megan Thee Stallion, "Savage"
Best Music Video From Home
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber, "Stuck with U"
Best Collaboration
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"
Best Direction
Taylor Swift, "The Man": Directed by Taylor Swift
Best Latin
Maluma ft. J Balvin, "Queì Pena"
Best Alternative
Machine Gun Kelly, "Bloody Valentine"
Best Rock
Coldplay, "Orphans"
Best Group
BTS
Best K-Pop
BTS, "On"
Video for Good
H.E.R., "I Can't Breathe"
Song of the Summer
Blackpink, "How You Like That"
Best Visual Effects
Dua Lipa, "Physical": Visual Effects by EIGHTY4
Best Choreography
BTS, "On": Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
Best Cinematography
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me": Cinematography by Thomas Kloss
Best Art Direction
Miley Cyrus, "Mother's Daughter": Art Direction by Christian Stone
Best Quarantine Performance
CNCO, Unplugged at Home
Best Editing
Miley Cyrus, "Mother's Daughter": Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
Everyday Heroes: Frontline Medical Workers honorees
Jason "Tik Tok Doc" Campbell
Dr. Elvis Francois and Dr. William Robinson, "Imagine"
Jefferson University Hospital's Swab Squad, "Level Up"
Lori Marie Key, "Amazing Grace"
Dr. Nate Wood, "Lean on Me"