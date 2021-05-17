MTV Movie and TV Awards Winners List: WandaVision, To All The Boys Win Big

MTV Movie and TV Awards ceremony was an amalgamation of high spirited happy acceptance speeches and emotional events. The show was hosted by Leslie Jones in Los Angeles. Only a small COVID-tested audience took part in the live event. The game is not over yet as MTV's awards for reality shows will be handed out in a separate ceremony to be broadcast on Monday.
Marvel comics' spinoff WandaVision and To All The Boys won the top honors at the award night. Scarlett Johansson and Sacha Baron Cohen got special awards for their contributions to the film industry. Wanda Vision, the Disney+ series that starred supporting superhero characters Wanda Maximoff and Vision, got the most fan awards and became the best TV show. Elizabeth Olson who played the role of Wanda won for best performance award.
The gathering of stars became emotional when Chadwick Boseman was announced the winner of best performance in a movie, the jazz period drama Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. The 43-year-old actor of Black Panther fame had died in August 2020, after battling colon cancer. Black-ish actress Yara Shahidi, accepted the award on Boseman's behalf.
Black Widow star Johansson won the MTV's Generation Award in recognition of her Hollywood career. Baron Cohen won the Comedic Genius award. The Best Movie Award went to Asian-American young adult romance To All the Boys: Always and Forever. Hit TV romantic series Bridgerton landed actor Rege-Jean Page the best performer award. Below is the complete list of winners of MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Category- SCRIPTED
BEST MOVIE
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Promising Young Woman
- Soul
- To All the Boys: Always and Forever [WINNER]
BEST SHOW
- Bridgerton
- Cobra Kai
- Emily in Paris
- The Boys
- WandaVision WINNER
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
- Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
- Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom WINNER
- Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
- Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
- Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen's Gambit
- Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision WINNER
- Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy
- Emma Corrin – The Crown
- Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
BEST HERO
- Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier WINNER
- Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman 1984
- Jack Quaid – The Boys
- Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian
- Teyonah Parris – WandaVision
BEST KISS
- Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks WINNER
- Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
- Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – Emily in Paris
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – Never Have I Ever
- Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – Bridgerton
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
- Annie Murphy – Schitt's Creek
- Eric Andre – Bad Trip
- Issa Rae – Insecure
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
- Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America WINNER
BEST VILLAIN
- Aya Cash – The Boys
- Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
- Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian
- Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision WINNER
- Nicholas Hoult – The Great
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
- Antonia Gentry – Ginny & Georgia
- Ashley Park – Emily in Paris
- Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
- Paul Mescal – Normal People
- Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton WINNER
BEST FIGHT
- Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – Final Funhouse Fight
- Cobra Kai – Finale House Fight
- The Boys – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront
- WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha WINNER
- Zack Snyder's Justice League – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
- Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man
- Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country
- Simona Brown – Behind Her Eyes
- Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor WINNER
- Vince Vaughn – Freaky
BEST DUO
- Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar – Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) WINNER
- The Mandalorian – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu
- Emily in Paris – Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan – Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)
Category - UNSCRIPTED [The winners will be announced on May 17]
BEST DOCU-REALITY SHOW
- Below Deck Mediterranean
- Black Ink Crew New York
- Bling Empire
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation
- Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
BEST DATING SHOW
- 90 Day Fiancé
- Ex On The Beach
- Love Is Blind
- Ready to Love
- The Bachelorette
BEST REALITY CAST
- 90 Day Fiancé
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation
- Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
- Legendary
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- The Challenge
- The Circle
- The Masked Singer
BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW
- Deliciousness
- Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
- Making The Cut
- Nailed It!
- Queer Eye
BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES
- Bling Empire
- Cardi Tries
- Selena + Chef
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
- VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
BEST TALK / TOPICAL SHOW
- A Little Late with Lilly Singh
- Red Table Talk
- The Breakfast Club
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
BEST COMEDY / GAME SHOW
- Floor Is Lava
- Impractical Jokers
- Kids Say the Darndest Things
- Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out
- Ridiculousness
BEST HOST
- Nicole Byer – Nailed It!
- Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness
- RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race
- T.J. Lavin – The Challenge
- Tiffany Haddish – Kids Say the Darndest Things
BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR
- Addison Rae
- Bretman Rock
- Charli D'Amelio
- Jalaiah Harmon
- Rickey Thompson
BEST REAL-LIFE MYSTERY OR CRIME SERIES
- Catfish: The TV Show
- Evil Lives Here
- Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
- Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
- Unsolved Mysteries
BEST FIGHT
- Selling Sunset – Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice
- Untucked: RuPaul's Drag Race – Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman
- Keeping Up With The Kardashians – Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West
- Legendary – Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson
BEST INTERNATIONAL REALITY SERIES
- Acapulco Shore
- Geordie Shore
- Love Island (ITV)
- ¡Nailed it! México
- RuPaul's Drag Race UK