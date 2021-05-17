MTV Movie and TV Awards Winners List: WandaVision, To All The Boys Win Big

MTV Movie and TV Awards ceremony was an amalgamation of high spirited happy acceptance speeches and emotional events. The show was hosted by Leslie Jones in Los Angeles. Only a small COVID-tested audience took part in the live event. The game is not over yet as MTV's awards for reality shows will be handed out in a separate ceremony to be broadcast on Monday.

Marvel comics' spinoff WandaVision and To All The Boys won the top honors at the award night. Scarlett Johansson and Sacha Baron Cohen got special awards for their contributions to the film industry. Wanda Vision, the Disney+ series that starred supporting superhero characters Wanda Maximoff and Vision, got the most fan awards and became the best TV show. Elizabeth Olson who played the role of Wanda won for best performance award.

The gathering of stars became emotional when Chadwick Boseman was announced the winner of best performance in a movie, the jazz period drama Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. The 43-year-old actor of Black Panther fame had died in August 2020, after battling colon cancer. Black-ish actress Yara Shahidi, accepted the award on Boseman's behalf.

Black Widow star Johansson won the MTV's Generation Award in recognition of her Hollywood career. Baron Cohen won the Comedic Genius award. The Best Movie Award went to Asian-American young adult romance To All the Boys: Always and Forever. Hit TV romantic series Bridgerton landed actor Rege-Jean Page the best performer award. Below is the complete list of winners of MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Category- SCRIPTED

BEST MOVIE

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan Judas and the Black Messiah Promising Young Woman Soul To All the Boys: Always and Forever [WINNER]

BEST SHOW

Bridgerton Cobra Kai Emily in Paris The Boys WandaVision WINNER

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom WINNER Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7 Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen's Gambit Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision WINNER Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy Emma Corrin – The Crown Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

BEST HERO

Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier WINNER Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman 1984 Jack Quaid – The Boys Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian Teyonah Parris – WandaVision

BEST KISS

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks WINNER Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – Killing Eve Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – Emily in Paris Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – Never Have I Ever Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – Bridgerton

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Annie Murphy – Schitt's Creek Eric Andre – Bad Trip Issa Rae – Insecure Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America WINNER

BEST VILLAIN

Aya Cash – The Boys Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision WINNER Nicholas Hoult – The Great

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Antonia Gentry – Ginny & Georgia Ashley Park – Emily in Paris Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan Paul Mescal – Normal People Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton WINNER

BEST FIGHT

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – Final Funhouse Fight Cobra Kai – Finale House Fight The Boys – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha WINNER Zack Snyder's Justice League – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country Simona Brown – Behind Her Eyes Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor WINNER Vince Vaughn – Freaky

BEST DUO

Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar – Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo) The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) WINNER The Mandalorian – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu Emily in Paris – Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park) Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan – Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)

Category - UNSCRIPTED [The winners will be announced on May 17]

BEST DOCU-REALITY SHOW

Below Deck Mediterranean Black Ink Crew New York Bling Empire Jersey Shore Family Vacation Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

BEST DATING SHOW

90 Day Fiancé Ex On The Beach Love Is Blind Ready to Love The Bachelorette

BEST REALITY CAST

90 Day Fiancé Jersey Shore Family Vacation Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta RuPaul's Drag Race The Real Housewives of Atlanta

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

Legendary RuPaul's Drag Race The Challenge The Circle The Masked Singer

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

Deliciousness Fixer Upper: Welcome Home Making The Cut Nailed It! Queer Eye

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Bling Empire Cardi Tries Selena + Chef The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

BEST TALK / TOPICAL SHOW

A Little Late with Lilly Singh Red Table Talk The Breakfast Club The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

BEST COMEDY / GAME SHOW

Floor Is Lava Impractical Jokers Kids Say the Darndest Things Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out Ridiculousness

BEST HOST

Nicole Byer – Nailed It! Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race T.J. Lavin – The Challenge Tiffany Haddish – Kids Say the Darndest Things

BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR

Addison Rae Bretman Rock Charli D'Amelio Jalaiah Harmon Rickey Thompson

BEST REAL-LIFE MYSTERY OR CRIME SERIES

Catfish: The TV Show Evil Lives Here Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness Unsolved Mysteries

BEST FIGHT

Selling Sunset – Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice Untucked: RuPaul's Drag Race – Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman Keeping Up With The Kardashians – Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West Legendary – Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson

BEST INTERNATIONAL REALITY SERIES