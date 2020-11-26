After four years gap, MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA) is set to return in 2021. It will be a virtual event which will be held on 20 February at Kampala in Uganda.

The MAMA is being organised in association with the Uganda Ministry of Tourism. "Over the years, the MAMA has demonstrated to have the power to inspire young people and unifying communities across the continent through music, which is the main reason why we decided to bring back the MAMA now. We want to inspire young people, unify them and give them much needed hope in one of the most difficult moments in history, connect them, and through this virtual innovation, we are confident that we will deliver positive change which can inspire critical conversations through music and culture,"Monde Twala, senior vp and general manager for ViacomCBS Networks Africa and peer lead, BET International, is quoted as saying by the THR.

The MTV Networks Africa (now Viacom International Media Networks Africa) was established in 2018 to honour the talents in the music industry and to celebrate contemporary music in Africa. The event was successfully conducted for three years after which there was a three-year hiatus.

The MAMA returned in 2014 in Durban and the event was successfully conducted for two more years. However, it did not happen for four years.

When asked whether the event will be held annually henceforth, Twala stated that their focus is only on the 2021 event and pointed out that they would like to conduct more such events in the African continent.

The seventh edition of the MAMA will be telecast on the MTV Base and MTV networks. The talents will be honoured in 20 categories that include Best Male, Best Female, and Artist of the Year.