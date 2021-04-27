Chadwick Boseman Fans Furious After Oscars Loss, Say Academy 'Dishonored A Dead Man's Legacy'

Fans of Chadwick Boseman were furious after the late actor was snubbed from receiving the Oscars for the category of Best Actor Award for 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom', which was released on November 25, 2020 in the United States.

The 'Best Actor Award' was instead given to Anthony Hopkins, who was not even present at the ceremony for his performance in 'The Father' and this did not go down well with Chadwick Boseman' fans.

Boseman had won the Critics' Choice award, Golden Globe award and Screen Actors Guild award, establishing him as a favorite for the Oscars, but the Academy thought otherwise.

Fans pointed out that every year, the Oscars holds the 'Best Picture Award' as the last announcement and this time, they rearranged the format keeping 'Best Actor Award' as the last, and fans hoped that was a build up to honor Boseman's legacy posthumously, but were shattered to hear Hopkins as the pick.

Distraught with the decision, fans took to Twitter expressing their frustrations towards the 93rd Academy Awards saying the Oscars has intentionally dishonored Boseman's legacy despite his performance being stellar and a class apart from the other actors.

''The Oscars was very weird tonight, especially the ending. They seemingly changed up the format leaving best actor until the end to give it to Chadwick Boseman. But then instead they gave it to Anthony Hopkins, who wasn't even there. The ending was completely chaotic and unhinged,'' tweeted a user.

Another user commented, ''Chadwick Boseman didn't win the award for the best actor in a leading role even though he gave one of the best performances last year... #Oscars,'' while another wrote, ''Very poorly handled and they should catch a lot of flak.''

However, others pointed out that Anthony Hopkins performance in The Father was exceptional and brilliant but expected the award to go to Chadwick Boseman as his performance was out of the world. ''What an anti-climatic ending. I loved Anthony Hopkins's performance in that movie, but it felt like Chadwick Boseman's win was guaranteed. #oscars,'' one user mentioned.

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther of Wakanda fame breathed his last on August 29, 2020 with a long battle with colon cancer at the age of 43. He was at his residence during his death and his passing away shocked and saddened the world. It is reported that he never discussed his illness publicly after being diagnosed with cancer in 2016.