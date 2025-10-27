Ms. Incognito Episode 9 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Ms. Incognito episode 9 will air on ENA on Monday (October 27) at 10:00 pm KST. With only a week left for the finale, the followers of this crime thriller drama are eagerly waiting to see what lies ahead for Kim Yeong Ran and Jeon Dong Min. The shocking cliffhanger of episode 8 teased trouble for the kindergarten teacher. The newly released stills tease the arrival of a new teacher at the kindergarten in Muchang Village.

The preview stills introduce Kim Ah Young as the new teacher named Se Rang. A photo shows her exploring the surroundings on her first day in the village. The next set of images shows her actively flirting with Jeon Dong Min. After seeing the newly released stills, the fans are curious to know how the arrival of this new teacher will impact Kim Yeong Ran.

The promo for this week shows Ga Seon Yeong challenging Lee Don and asking him to step back from his master plan to destroy her. Seon Yeong visits the village and interacts with the villagers. The video also shows Baek Hye Ji in a hospital bed. It shows Seo Tae Min desperately calling a doctor for help while standing beside Hye Jin in the intensive care unit.

The video then hints at troubled moments for Seon Yeong. It even hints at Yeong Ran's final move to become the next leader of Gaseong Group. She attends the shareholders' meeting with confidence. Meanwhile, Jeon Dong Min patiently waits for her to return as the favorite kindergarten teacher of Jeon Ju Won, Seo Hyun, Hae Na, Lee Joon, and Seo Joon.

Here is everything about Ms. Incognito episode 9, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

People in Korea can watch the ninth episode of this crime thriller drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries such as the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK can watch this mini-series with subtitles on various streaming platforms, including Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Ms. Incognito Episode 9:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Ms. Incognito is an ongoing crime thriller drama that premiered on ENA on Monday (September 29). It stars Jeon Yeo Been, Jinyoung, Jang Yoon Ju, Joo Hyun Young, and Seo Hyun Woo. Screenwriter Hyun Kyu Ri wrote the script for this mini-series, and Park Yoo Young directed it. The K-drama revolves around the life of a female bodyguard named Kim Yeong Ran, who changed her identity after entering a contract marriage with a terminally ill businessman.

Yeong Ran's life takes an unexpected turn after the chaebol chairman dies shortly after their marriage and leaves his fortune to her. She is involved in a power struggle with his stepchildren and is forcefully moved to a small village. She entered the village as a newly appointed kindergarten teacher, Bu Se Mi. Unfortunately, she continues to struggle to hide her real identity from the villagers.

Watch Ms. Incognito episode 9 on ENA Monday (October 27) at 10:00 pm KST to find out what lies ahead for Se Mi.