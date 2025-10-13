Ms. Incognito Episode 5 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Ms. Incognito episode 5 will air on ENA on Monday (October 13) at 10:00 pm KST. The chapter will feature the aftermath of Baek Hye Ji's uninvited presence at Bu Se Mi's welcome party in Muchang. The newly released stills hint at trouble for Se Mi as Jeon Dong Min's suspicions about the new kindergarten teacher in the village intensify with the arrival of Hye Ji.

Previously, Se Mi decided to host a welcome party to get close to the villagers. Though the villagers were excited about the event and were willing to help her, Dong Min had doubts about the kindergarten teacher. Se Mi tried her best to make everybody feel at ease and enjoy their time together. However, an unexpected turn of events nearly ruined Se Mi's well-crafted plan. Hye Ji suddenly appeared in front of her and introduced herself as Se Mi's best friend.

After watching the shocking cliffhanger of Ms. Incognito episode 4, followers of this crime thriller drama are eager to watch the upcoming chapter to find out what lies ahead for Se Mi. The newly released stills feature the welcome party of Se Mi. The newly appointed kindergarten teacher receives a warm welcome from the villagers.

A Photo focuses on Se Mi as she is lost in thought. Another image captures the bright smiles of villagers as they welcome the new member in the village with banners and gifts. Meanwhile, a picture captures the suspicions of Dong Min, who quietly watches the teacher from afar. The fourth still hints at a surprise ballet performance by Hye Ji as she takes the stage in a pink outfit.

Here is everything about Ms. Incognito episode 5, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

People in Korea can watch the fifth episode of this crime thriller drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries like the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK can watch this mini-series with subtitles on various streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Ms. Incognito Episode 5:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Ms. Incognito is an ongoing crime thriller drama that premiered on ENA on Monday (September 29). It stars Jeon Yeo Been, Jinyoung, Jang Yoon Ju, Joo Hyun Young, and Seo Hyun Woo. Screenwriter Hyun Kyu Ri wrote the script for this mini-series, and Park Yoo Young directed it. The K-drama revolves around the life of a female bodyguard named Kim Yeong Ran, who changed her identity after entering a contract marriage with a terminally ill businessman.

Yeong Ran's life takes an unexpected turn after the chaebol chairman dies shortly after their marriage and leaves his fortune to her. She got involved in a power struggle with his stepchildren and was forcefully moved to a small village. She entered the village as a newly appointed kindergarten teacher, Bu Se Mi. Unfortunately, she continues to struggle to hide her real identity from the villagers.

Watch Ms. Incognito episode 5 on ENA Monday (October 13) at 10:00 pm KST to find out what lies ahead for Se Mi.