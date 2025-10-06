Ms. Incognito First Impressions: Episodes 1 and 2 Recap, Reviews, and Reactions

Ms. Incognito premiered to rave reviews, with Episode 1 delivering surprise twists that kept viewers engaged. Episode 2 built on the intrigue, focusing on the unfolding story of Kim Young Ran, also called Busemi.

This crime thriller, revenge romance drama starring Jeon Yeo Been, Jinyoung, Jang Yoon Ju, Joo Hyun Young, and Seo Hyun Woo, premiered on ENA on Monday (September 28). The first episode began by introducing Jeon Yeo Been as Busemi, who was attending an interview for a kindergarten teacher position in a small village called Muchang.

After reviewing her resume, the interviewer asked her why she decided to work in this rural area when she could have easily found a job in Seoul. Explaining the reason for her choice, Busemi narrated her journey from Seoul to Muchang. The flashback sequence introduced Jeon Yeo Been as Kim Young Ran, a prospective candidate for the post of Gaseong Group chairman, Ga Seong Ho's personal bodyguard.

Lee Don, the chairman's legal advisor, interviewed several female candidates for the post. The chairman watched the interview live from his home. Though Lee Don was not impressed with Young Ran, the chairman decided to give her a chance. According to the chairman, her sincerity captured his attention. He also said the candidate is desperate to get a job. So, she will be willing to do anything to grab this opportunity.

Kim Young Ran's Life as a Personal Bodyguard

After becoming Chairman Ga Seong Ho's personal bodyguard, Kim Young Ran quickly earns his trust. She gradually learned that the task given to her was a tough one. The chairman has two stepchildren -- Ga Sun Young and Ga Seon Woo. They don't just spy on the chairman, but also plan to harm him at any time. The bodyguard also received some information about the chairman's biological daughter, who reportedly died abroad due to a drug overdose.

Gradually, Young Ran became the close aide of Chairman Ga Seong Ho. He included her in his master plan to avenge his biological daughter's death. The chairman informed her bodyguard about his illness and explained to her what he really wanted to do before his death. He proposed to her with a promise that if she succeeds in the mission, she could be the major shareholder of his property within three months after his death. The only condition is that she must be alive till the shareholders' meeting. She should do anything to make sure that the siblings don't get to take charge of his company.

Lee Don asked Young Ran to hide in his hometown after the chairman's death and live in the village with a new identity. He arranged everything for her, including all the important documents with her new name, Bu Se Mi. After setting the plot, the chairman took his own life. The siblings rejoiced until they met the chairman's new wife, Young Ran. They tried everything to get rid of her. Luckily, Young Ran safely reached the small village and revealed her new identity.

First Impressions

need everyone to tune into #MsIncognito cause this is a perfect mix of crime thriller comedy AND romance. The direction and music score is so appealing i can't wait to learn more about the charactersas usual, Jeon Yeobeen didn't disappoint!

Ms. Incognito ohhh Kdrama is so back imma need everyone to go watch the first 2 episodes of this masterpiece.

ms incognito plot is definitely something new for me. As being bodyguard to a rich old man who's terminally ill, marry fl to seek revenge for his blood-related daughter from his stepchildren, fl has to carry out the revenge for him, then she gets the inheritance. I hope she'll keep it.

It's so cool, everything about Ms. Incognito is absolutely insane (in a good way)!!! Seriously, everyone, make sure you don't miss watching it!