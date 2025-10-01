First Lady Episode 3 to Feature Fierce Psychological Warfare Between Cha Soo Yeon and Hyun Min Chul

First Lady episode 3 airs on MBN on Wednesday (October 1) at 10:20 PM KST. This chapter centers on the fierce psychological warfare between Cha Soo Yeon and Hyun Min Chul. The production team says this tense psychological battle opens the episode with intensity.

The newly released stills show Cha Soo Yeon at Hyun Min Chul's office with a bandage on her forehead. Though the newly elected president seems concerned about his wife's injury, his expression changes as he gets involved in a tense confrontation with his wife. The producers asked the followers of this political drama to watch the upcoming episode to see how the divorce war unfolds between Cha Soo Yeon and Hyun Min Chul.

"The fierce psychological warfare between Cha Soo Yeon and Hyun Min Chul will serve as a powerful opening to episode 3. Please tune in to see how their divorce war escalates into explosive political conflict with shocking twists and turns," the production team shared.

Here is everything to know about First Lady episode 3, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the third episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of First Lady Episode 3:

US - 9:20 AM

Canada - 9:20 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:20 PM

Japan - 10:20 PM

Mexico - 7:20 AM

Brazil - 10:20 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:20 PM

India - 6:50 PM

Indonesia - 8:20 PM

Singapore - 9:20 PM

China - 9:20 PM

Europe - 3:20 PM

France - 3:20 PM

Spain - 3:20 PM

UK - 2:20 PM

South Africa - 3:20 PM

Philippines - 9:20 PM

Preview and Spoilers

First Lady episode 3 will mark the beginning of a subtle shift in the relationship between Hyun Min Chul and Chief Secretary Shin Hye Rin. The newly released stills show the newly elected President confronting his closest aide. A photo shows the chief secretary standing in front of the President with her head down. Watch First Lady episode 3 on MBN on Wednesday (October 1) at 10:20 PM KST to find out how the shift in the relationship between the duo will affect the divorce war between Hyun Min Chul and his wife.

"This is a meaningful moment that shows a subtle but significant crack in the bond of trust and loyalty between Ji Hyun Woo and Lee Min Young's characters. It marks a key turning point in the story, signaling the beginning of a fierce power struggle sparked by the president-elect couple's divorce scandal," the producers teased.

First Lady, the ongoing political drama starring Ji Hyun Woo and Eugene, premiered on MBN on Wednesday (September 24). It introduced viewers to Hyun Woo as Hyun Min Chul, the newly elected president, and Eugene as Cha Soo Yeon, his wife. The political drama will take viewers through the intense conflicts between the newly elected president and his wife during the 67 days that lead up to the presidential inauguration. The mini-series will unravel long-buried family secrets and political conspiracies.