Ms. Incognito Episode 11 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Ms. Incognito episode 11 will air on ENA on Monday (November 3) at 10:00 pm KST. The chapter will follow Kim Yeong Ran as she makes her final move against Ga Sun Young. She will appear in court as a defendant and fight for justice. The newly released stills feature her transformation into a bold, confident young woman, set to win her fight against Sun Young.

After watching the shocking cliffhanger of episode 10, the followers of this crime thriller drama are eager to know what lies ahead for Yeong Ran. She almost gave up her fight against Sun Young when Chairman Ga Sung Ho suddenly appeared in front of her. He encouraged her to continue her fight and win the battle. Will she succeed in her mission?

Here is everything you need to know about Ms. Incognito episode 11, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills show her surrounded by reporters while she goes somewhere. An image shows her politely greeting reporters and walking away, while another photo features her in the courtroom. A picture also shows her lost in thought as she walks out of a room.

Meanwhile, another set of stills focuses on Jeon Dong Min, who has been taken into police custody for Ga Sun Woo's murder. When the residents of Muchang Village hear about Dong Min, they will gather at the police station and try to prove his innocence.

A photo shows Dong Min at the police station interacting with his cousin Lee Don. An image captures Lee Don's anxiety as he tries to find a way to help his cousin. A photo shows villagers curiously asking the lawyer about ways to help Dong Min. According to the production team, the key witness will appear to turn the case around.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the penultimate episode of this crime thriller drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries like the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK can watch this mini-series with subtitles on streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Ms. Incognito Episode 11:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Ms. Incognito is an ongoing crime thriller drama that premiered on ENA on Monday (September 29). It stars Jeon Yeo Been, Jinyoung, Jang Yoon Ju, Joo Hyun Young, and Seo Hyun Woo. Screenwriter Hyun Kyu Ri wrote the script for this mini-series, and Park Yoo Young directed it. The K-drama revolves around the life of a female bodyguard named Kim Yeong Ran, who changed her identity after entering a contract marriage with a terminally ill businessman.

Yeong Ran's life takes an unexpected turn after the chaebol chairman dies shortly after their marriage and leaves his fortune to her. She gets into a power struggle with his stepchildren and moves to a small village. She entered the village as a newly appointed kindergarten teacher, Bu Se Mi. Unfortunately, she continues to struggle to hide her real identity from the villagers.

Watch Ms. Incognito episode 11 on ENA Monday (November 11) at 10:00 pm KST to find out what lies ahead for Young Ran.