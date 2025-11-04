Ms. Incognito Ending, Episode 12 (Finale) Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Ms. Incognito episode 12 will air on ENA on Tuesday (November 4) at 10:00 pm KST. The chapter will feature the final showdown between Kim Yeong Ran and Ga Sun Young. It will also reveal the fate of Jeon Dong Min as he waits for a positive reply from Yeong Ran. The followers of this crime thriller drama are eagerly waiting to see if Yeong Ran and Dong Min will get their happy ending in the finale.

Previously, Yeong Ran and Lee Don worked hard to prove Dong Min's innocence. They accomplished their mission with the help of residents from the Muchang Village. But the biggest challenge for them was Chairman Ga Sung Ho's health problems. He struggled with memory loss and failed to recognize Yeong Ran. Lee Don and Yeong Ran did everything to hide the truth about the chairman's existence.

However, with the help of Butler Choi, Sun Young heard about the chairman's existence. She went straight to the mansion to turn the tables. When Yeong Ran realized that the chairman was in danger, she rushed to the mansion. Will she succeed in helping the chairman?

Here is everything you need to know about Ms. Incognito episode 12, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the last episode of this crime thriller drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries like the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK can watch this mini-series with subtitles on streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Ms. Incognito Episode 12:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Ms. Incognito is an ongoing crime thriller drama that premiered on ENA on Monday (September 29). It stars Jeon Yeo Been, Jinyoung, Jang Yoon Ju, Joo Hyun Young, and Seo Hyun Woo. Screenwriter Hyun Kyu Ri wrote the script for this mini-series, and Park Yoo Young directed it. The K-drama revolves around the life of a female bodyguard named Kim Yeong Ran, who changed her identity after entering a contract marriage with a terminally ill businessman.

Yeong Ran's life takes an unexpected turn after the chaebol chairman dies shortly after their marriage and leaves his fortune to her. She gets involved in a power struggle with his stepchildren and moves to a small village. She entered the village as a newly appointed kindergarten teacher, Bu Se Mi. Unfortunately, she continues to struggle to hide her real identity from the villagers.

Watch Ms. Incognito episode 12 on ENA Tuesday (November 4) at 10:00 pm KST to find out what lies ahead for Young Ran.