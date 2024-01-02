MrBeast, the renowned YouTuber with over 224 million subscribers, has rejected tech billionaire Elon Musk's invitation to upload his massively popular videos on X, the tech mogul's social media platform. The 25-year-old internet sensation, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, cited concerns that X would not generate even a fraction of the revenue he earns from YouTube.

In a Saturday upload to his YouTube channel, MrBeast notified his followers on X with a playful post, stating, "I uploaded, go watch or I'll drop kick you." Elon Musk, eager to transform X into an "everything app" akin to China's WeChat, urged MrBeast to bring his content to the platform. However, Donaldson firmly asserted that X couldn't match the financial benefits provided by the Google-owned YouTube.

"My videos cost millions to make, and even if they got a billion views on X, it wouldn't fund a fraction of it," responded Donaldson, whose net worth is estimated at $500 million by Forbes. Despite his refusal, he expressed openness to exploring the platform once its monetization capabilities were fully developed.

Elon Musk's push to attract popular creators to X comes amidst projections of a $2.5 billion decline in ad sales for the platform in 2023, following a mass exodus triggered by controversial statements made by Musk last October. This marks the second time in six months that Donaldson has declined Musk's invitation to join X.

YouTube creators like MrBeast, enrolled in the YouTube Partner Program, can earn between $3,400 and $30,000 per 1 million video views. In contrast, X creators generate revenue through engagement and advertising for verified accounts via the premium subscription option. An estimate by Life Math Money suggests creators on X receive only $7 per 1 million impressions.

Despite Musk's assurance to adjust earnings per view to compete with YouTube, Donaldson remains loyal to the platform where he holds the record for the highest earnings among social media creators. Forbes reported his annual income at $54 million, with $32 million from ads alone and an additional $9 million from sponsored content when he was featured on the 30 Under 30 list in 2023.

The ongoing saga between MrBeast and Elon Musk highlights the evolving landscape of social media monetization and the challenges faced by emerging platforms in the competitive market.