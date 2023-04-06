Do You Know These Top Teen Influencers from Asia Who are a Rage On Social Media?

With the rising financial status and purchasing power among Asians, global brands are focusing more on the continent for the simple fact that the continent is the most populated across the globe. In studies, it is found that teens aged between 13 and 17 are one of the biggest consumer segments buying products online or offline because their favorite influencer is using them.

So it is essential to know the faces who can provide desired value to the brands. Here we are presenting a few of the top Asian faces who have a huge following on Instagram, and teens look up to them for their looks, lifestyle, travels, and many other reasons.

Niana Guerrero

Niana Guerrero is a beautiful teen influencer from the Philippines. She is a fantastic dancer whose dance covers with her siblings are a rage on social media. She has 14.3 million followers on Instagram, which is sufficient to prove her popularity on social media. She is loved by young boys and girls alike, who take inspiration from her dance moves. She was recently part of the 17th Walk of the Fame Philippines event.

Ranz Kyle

Niana's brother Ranz is no less popular than her. This young man has 5.6 million followers on Instagram. He is also a dancer like Niana. His chiseled physique and attractive personality attract lots of girl fans to his profile. Ranz generally posts pictures from his travel and family time. His dance covers with Niana, and his younger sister is unmatchable.

Siddhart Nigam

Indian actor Siddhart Nigam is next on the list of talented teen influencers. The young brown-eyed national-level gymnast came into the limelight with his role in Amir Khan's childhood. Since then he never looked back, a prolific dancer and talented actor has 11.8 million followers on Instagram. He has worked in many popular television series in India. His attractive personality and dance moves have made him a craze on social media. He is returning to the big screen with Salman Khan's movie Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan.

Fateh Halinter

An Indonesian Video creator known for his logs and challenge videos, Fateh has 5.4 million followers on Instagram. Fateh is a style icon in Indonesia, he generally posts about his travels and OOTD on Instagram. His cool style is loved by young netizens. Each of his posts gets high engagement and gets millions of likes on each of his posts.

Kangmin

How could we miss this South Korean young K-pop idol from the list of Asian influencers? Dashing Kangmin debuted with Verivery in 2019. He has 1.3 million followers on Instagram. Although, he has just ten posts on Instagram. Although he has not collaborated with any brand on social media, his fan following makes him an ideal choice for brands looking for content creators on Instagram.