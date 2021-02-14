The curiosity around the ending of Mr Queen has translated into huge viewership on Saturday, 13 February, as the penultimate episode of the TV series got a fantastic response from the fans.

As per Nielsen Korea, the episode before the finale has got a nationwide rating of 14.2 percent and it touched 15.9 at one point. It took first place across the channels and also retained the numero uno spot among its time slot.

Mr Queen secured an average rating of 8 with a peak of 9 percent among the key demographic viewers of age between 20 to 49. In addition to it, the show occupied the first place among all age groups.

However, it is the highest viewership of the show. The episode aired on 7 February had got an average nationwide rating of 14.8 percent, its best to date. Check out the Average TV Ratings of the Show from the First Episode:

Episode Broadcast Date Average audience share

(AGB Nielsen)[55] Nationwide 1 December 12, 2020 8.030% 2 December 13, 2020 8.800% 3 December 19, 2020 9.022% 4 December 20, 2020 10.447% 5 December 26, 2020 11.337% 6 December 27, 2020 11.805% 7 January 2, 2021 12.414% 8 January 3, 2021 12.271% 9 January 9, 2021 12.066% 10 January 10, 2021 12.836% 11 January 16, 2021 12.517% 12 January 17, 2021 13.224% 13 January 23, 2021 12.797% 14 January 24, 2021 13.623% 15 January 30, 2021 14.534% 16 January 31, 2021 14.946% 17 February 6, 2021 14.510% 18 February 7, 2021 14.844% 19 February 13, 2021 14.227%

The last episode will be aired on Sunday and it is expected to enjoy great viewership.

The series, which stars Shin Hye-sun, Kim Jung-hyun, Bae Jong-ok, Kim Tae Woo, Seol In-ah and Na In-woo, had its premiere on 12 December and garnered an average nationwide rating of 8.03 percent. Thereafter, the viewership had continued to rise although the series had landed in a controversy allegedly for mocking the Korean history.

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) and Homemade Love Story

On the other hand, the viewership of Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) has remained stable. It has secured an average nationwide rating of 8 percent for the episode aired on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the viewership of Homemade Love Story has continued to draw a lot of audience attention. The average nationwide rating for the two episodes stands at 26.3 percent and 29.7 percent, respectively.