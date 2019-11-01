Motorola's redesigned foldable version of its iconic Razr handset is expected to be unveiled on November 13. Now, new images have surfaced online giving us a sneak peek of the highly anticipated device days before its launch.

Noted phone-leaker Evan Blass took to his private Twitter account to share what appear to be the first official images of the upcoming foldable smartphone. Staying true to its original design, the new Razr features a hinge mechanism, which the Lenovo-owned company teased in the invites sent out for the launch event.

This year has seen the unveiling of several foldable phones from the likes of Samsung and Huawei. However, unlike Samsung's Galaxy Fold or Huawei's Mate X, which fold outwards into tablets, the new Razr's design is similar to that of the popular old-school flip version and folds out vertically.

The images shared by Blass reveal that the bottom part or "chin" of the handset has a distinctly placed button which looks like the fingerprint reader. The images also reveal a secondary screen on the flip-up lid of the device next to the primary camera, which could allow users to take selfies and double up as a viewfinder. It seems like it will also include touchscreen functionality, according to a separate image, which shows the notification panel on the closed display.

Subsequent images shared by Blass also gives us a good look at what the device will look like when fully opened. Not long after Blass leaked images of the Razr, Dutch website Mobielkopen also shared additional images of the device, along with its specs. They posted additional images of the phone, as well as specs.

The foldable phone is reported to have a 6.2-inch internal OLED display and will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 710 processor. It comes with a modest 2,730 mAh battery and will be available in three colours: white, black and gold. The system-on-chip is likely to be paired with two RAM and storage variants: 4GB RAM + 64GB storage or 6GB RAM + 128 GB of storage.