The foldable phone from Motorola, Razr, could launch as early as next month after the American multinational telecommunications company sent out invites to an event promising a "highly-anticipated unveiling of a reinvented icon."

This year has seen the launch of several foldable phone from the likes of Samsung, Huawei, and most recently Microsoft. Now, Motorola is set to join the club by bringing back its iconic RAZR handset at the event, which will take place in Los Angeles on Nov. 13.

According to CNET, the Lenovo-owned company sent out a GIF invitation which shows a liquid-metal like material melting off to reveal the silhouette of what appears to be the second generation of the iconic flip-phone.

The invite displays the 11/13/19 date along with the tagline, "You're going to flip." The invitee list will include special guests and there will be musical performances, in addition to "a journey through immersive experiences."

Last month, there were reports that Motorola had initially planned to roll out its foldable Razr in the summer but decided to push back its release to late 2019.

The Motorola Razr is rumoured to have a foldable screen but unlike Samsung's Galaxy Fold or Huawei's Mate X, which fold outwards into tablets, the new Razr's design mimics that of the popular old-school flip version by folding vertically, according to a patent filed earlier this year. This was confirmed by a leaked video on Weibo, which Motorola's parent company, Lenovo, showed off at a press event.

The phone is rumoured to have a 6.2-inch internal OLED display, will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, and have a 2,730 mAh battery. The device will be available in three colours: white, black and gold. The system-on-chip is likely to be paired with two RAM and storage variants: 4GB RAM + 64GB storage or 6GB RAM + 128 GB of storage.

There are reports that the Motorola RAZR will come with a hefty price tag of around $1,500, which still makes it significantly cheaper than Samsung and Huawei's foldables. Motorola's original Razr, which arrived in 2004, was one of the most popular phones in history and sold more than 50 million units within the first two years of its debut.