Mother and Mom Episode 7: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Mother and Mom episode 7 will air on ENA on Monday (March 24) at 10:00 pm KST. The chapter will feature a heartbreaking confrontation by Lee Jung Eun, who tearfully blames her mother. She will express all the hidden emotions she had bottled up for several years. After the unexpected confrontation, Yoon Ji Ah falls to the ground, struggling to hold back her tears.

People in Korea can watch the next episode of this family drama on TV or stream it on various online platforms. K-drama fans from countries, including the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK, can watch the seventh episode of this romance drama with subtitles on various streaming platforms.

Here are the International Air Timings of Mother and Mom Episode 7:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Mother and Mom Episode 7 Preview

The newly released stills show Lee Jung Eun emotionally exploding and expressing her hidden feelings. A photo shows her heartbreaking confrontation while her mother quietly watches her daughter as she tries to hold back the tears. Another image shows Yoon Ji Ah falling to the ground and struggling to hold back her tears.

"The scene in which Ji Ah finally learns about Jung Eun's emotional wounds is the most important scene for the mother-daughter duo. Jeon Hye Jin and Jo Min Soo gave passionate and tearful performances in which their emotions clashed violently. Even the staff on set held their breath as they watched the two actors, so please look forward to this impactful scene," the producers shared.

Mother And Mom Episode 7 Spoilers

Another set of stills focuses on the A-Class admission. It shows the results of A-Class mothers voting, which shocks Jung Eun and Tae Rin's mother. The photos tease a shocking revelation by Ho Kyung. According to the production team, the upcoming episode will reveal what happened during the vote.