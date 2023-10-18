Mother of Hostage Mia Schem Pleads for Her Release, Describes Detention as 'Crime Against Humanity'

In a distressing plea for her daughter's freedom, the mother of Mia Schem, a French-Israeli woman held captive by Hamas, has called for her release. The young woman, along with approximately 200 other hostages, has been caught in a perilous situation described as a "crime against humanity."

Mia Schem, aged 21, appeared in a video released by Hamas' military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, this Monday. This video surfaced more than a week after a series of attacks that resulted in over 1,300 casualties and sparked a devastating conflict in Gaza. Mia Schem had been attending the Supernova music festival when she was taken hostage.

Expressing her anguish, Mia's mother, Keren Schem, spoke at a press conference in Jerusalem and revealed her emotional turmoil. She stated, "I didn't know if she's dead or alive until yesterday. All I knew is that she might be kidnapped. I'm begging the world to bring my baby back home. She only went to a party, to a festival party to have some fun. Now she's in Gaza."

In a fervent plea, she added, "This is a crime against humanity. We should all gather and stop this terror and bring everybody back home."

The one-minute video clip, initially shared on Telegram and later verified by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), depicts Mia Schem looking exhausted, her arm in a sling. She is receiving medical care for her wounded arm while conveying her distress at being held in Gaza and pleading for her release.

French President Emmanuel Macron has strongly condemned the video, labeling it "an odious act." The Elysee Palace stated that President Macron, who was on an official visit to Albania, has demanded Mia's unconditional release. He expressed, "It is an ignominy to take innocent people hostage and put them on show in this odious way." France is actively working with its partners to secure the release of French hostages held by Hamas.

The Israeli military has issued a statement, expressing its ongoing support for Mia Schem's family and condemning Hamas as a "murderous terrorist organization." They affirmed that all available intelligence and operational resources are being employed to secure the return of the captives.

