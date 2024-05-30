Mother from Hell: Bronx Woman Accused of Hanging 6-Year-Old Daughter and Beating Her to Death in House of Horrors

A 27-year-old Bronx mother, Lynija Eason, has been charged with the brutal abuse and murder of her 6-year-old daughter, Jelayah Eason Branch. This tragic case unfolded in the Morrisania section, where authorities discovered the child's body on Sunday, following weeks of severe maltreatment.

Eason, residing on East 165th Street, allegedly began the horrific abuse on March 1. The Bronx District Attorney's Office revealed the extent of the abuse on Tuesday. Jelayah was found in a filthy apartment, showing signs of extreme physical abuse and malnutrition.

District Attorney Darcel Clark described the shocking conditions, stating that Jelayah had been hung by her wrists and beaten with a hard object. "For weeks before she succumbed, Jelayah knew only pain and hunger, allegedly committed by her own mother," Clark said in a news release.

The city medical examiner's office confirmed that Jelayah's death resulted from child abuse, positional asphyxia, blunt force injuries, and malnourishment. These findings paint a grim picture of the little girl's last days.

The district attorney emphasized the commitment to justice for Jelayah and support for her surviving siblings, who endured the same "house of horrors." Eason faces serious charges including second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Bronx Supreme Court Justice Brenda Rivera has ordered that Eason remain in custody at the Rose M. Singer Center. Eason's next court appearance is scheduled for June 26.

This tragic case highlights the severity of child abuse and the urgent need for vigilance and intervention. The community remains shocked and saddened by the loss of young Jelayah, as authorities work to ensure justice and support for her surviving siblings.