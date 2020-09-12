Former 'Top Chef' contestant Aaron Grissom died in a traffic accident on Friday, authorities said. He was 34 and had suffered multiple injuries with almost no hope of survival when taken to the hospital, according to the Pierce County medical examiner. Grissom was riding a motorcycle when it crashed in a roundabout, leaving him seriously wounded.

Grissom had participated in the 12th edition of 'Bravo's Top Chef' and had been working as a chef in the Tacoma area at the time of his death. Grissom is the latest chef from the 'Top Chef' family to have died lately. Earlier this year, revolutionary chef Floyd Cardoz died after getting infected by the coronavirus.

Tragic End

According to the Pierce County Medical-Examiner's Office in Tacoma, Washington, Grissom suffered "multiple blunt force injuries" during a traffic accident in Washington state and collapsed on Thursday after a two-day long battle with death. He was a resident of University Place, Washington.

The accident took place on the Tuesday night when his motorcycle crashed in a roundabout. There was no pillion. Police also said that there were no other vehicles involved in the accident. Grissom sustained multiple would and fell on the ground, following which paramedics arrived and he was taken to the hospital.

Grissom competed on Bravo's 'Top Chef: Boston' in 2014. He won one elimination challenge before finishing in 11th place. He also appeared on Food Network's 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.' Police have also ruled out any foul play in the incident although an investigation has been launched.

Fraternity Saddened

Although Grissom didn't win 'Top Chef', he had gained immense popularity with his culinary skills. According to his "Top Chef" bio, Grissom believed "cooking is something that all people share" regardless of "ethnicity, culture or heritage." He had a passion for "Asian and new American cuisine."

The 'Top Chef' family and host Padma Lakshmi both have been deeply saddened by Grissom's death. "I am very saddened by the loss of one of our Top Chef alumni. My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones at this time," Lakshmi said in a statement.

Grissom is the latest member from the 'Top Chef' family to have died in recent times. In March, chef Floyd Cardoz, who had won the Season 3 of "Top Chef Masters, died from COVID-19 at age 59. In 2019, chef Fatima Ali had died after long fight with a rare form of bone cancer called Ewing's Sarcoma. She was only 29.