In an attempt to grab the attention of netizens, people often tend to become really crazy online. Christel Holland, a mother of two from San Diego, California, has now become the talk of the cyber world. Recent reports suggest that ten of her posts this year have already gone viral.

Now, a recent clip shared by her on the popular video-sharing platform TikTok has, however, created panic among the netizens as it shows her kids with purple mouths. The footage shows her three-year-old daughter and one-year-old son with a purple mouth. She even claimed that it happened after the kids ate purple permanent markers.

"Um, throwback to when my daughter ate a purple Sharpie when she was a little baby, and it stained her mouth for like a week...Oh, and then my son did it too,' she is heard saying in the video that has gone viral on social media with over six million views.

Netizens criticized the mother

However, after the clip garnered negative response from netizens, who criticized the mother's parenting, Holland came forward saying that the video to be a piece of joke and clarified that the mouths turned purple as a normal side effect of a medication for a fungal infection.

"Before anybody freaks out they both got thrush when they were babies and the purple is actually a medication to get rid of it!!," she later commented. She also shared a video showing that her kids are in fact safe and claims to be a good mother.

What's the truth?

It is understood that the infection, known as oral thrush, is typically caused by a yeast called Candida albicans. According to health experts, it happens especially for babies, older adults as well as people with weakened immune systems. Holland's kids were given gentian violet, which is an antiseptic dye used to treat such fungal infections due to which the skin will turn purple.