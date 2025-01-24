Motel California Episode 5: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

Motel California episode 5 will air on MBC on Friday (January 24) at 9:50 PM KST. The upcoming chapter could feature a new beginning for Cheon Yeon Soo and Ji Kang Hee. People in Korea can watch the fifth episode on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

Motel California is an ongoing MBC romance drama starring Lee Se Young and Na In Woo. It is based on a novel by Shim Yoon Seo titled Home, Bitter Home. Lee Seo Yoon wrote the script, and Kim Hyung Min directed the mini-series. The mini-series will air a new episode every Friday and Saturday.

Here is everything about Motel California episode 5, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The romance drama will air its fifth episode on MBC on Friday (January 24) at 9:50 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the fifth episode on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Motel California Episode 5:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Preview and Spoilers

Motel California episode 5 preview shows Kang Hee and Yeon Soo together in the motel. According to the production team, the viewers can expect to watch a new beginning for the onscreen couple. Kang Hee is currently in her hometown to work on a project with Geum Seok Kyung.

"The perfect chemistry between trusted actors Lee Se Young, a romance expert, and Na In Woo, a chemistry maker, is set to fill the beginning of the year with excitement. We ask for your great interest and love for the exciting first love remedy romance of these two characters," the production team shared.