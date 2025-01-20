Motel California Episode 4 Recap, Review, and Reactions 

Motel California episode 4 aired on MBC on Saturday (January 18) at 9:50 PM KST. It followed Ji Kang Hee after she took a bold step and returned to Hana-eup to work on a new project. Geum Seok Kyeong accompanied her without knowing they were staying in her hometown.

People in Korea watched the fourth episode on TV or streamed it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, watched the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Motel California episode 4 featured a reunion between Cheon Yeon Soo and Ji Kang Hee in Hana-eup. Kang Hee returned to her hometown, planning to rekindle her relationship with Yeon Soo. Though the female lead did not want to confess her feelings for him, she could not think about losing her to another woman. When Kang Hee heard about Yoon Nan Woo from Han Ah Reum, it made her anxious. She decided to keep an eye on her first love while working on the new project.

When Kang Hee told Seok Kyeong about her plans to work on the project in Hana-eup, he informed her that Hwang Jeong Gu left for Hana-eup to meet the client. However, Jeong Gu met with an accident on her way to the village. Kang Hee became in charge of the project. She went to town with Seok Kyeong without knowing the client was her father. The female lead decided to hide her identity from the villagers. So, she asked Seok Kyeong not to call her by name during their stay in the village.

Motel California Episode 4 Recap

Kang Hee and Seok Kyeong went straight to Motel California for a meeting with the client. Upon reaching there, the female lead professionally approached the client and pretended to be meeting him for the first time in her life. Ji Chun Pil and Mr. Kwon played along without leaving a chance for Seok Kyeong to suspect their actions. The female lead and her father went through an emotional rollercoaster during the meeting. They reminded their dream of renovating the motel and giving it a new look.

Kang Hee and Seok Kyeong were on their way to a hotel when they unexpectedly met Nan Woo and Yeon Soo. The former couple had an unpleasant meeting at the roadside. The female lead requested her first love to keep her presence a secret from the villagers. Unfortunately, Kang Hee's return to the village spread like wildfire among the villagers. Everybody in the town began talking about it. Despite going through several difficulties, the female lead decided to stay away from Motel California.

Kang Hee felt disturbed Whenever she saw Nan Woo and Yeon Soo together. She visited the veterinary clinic and spoke to Nan Woo briefly. After the meeting, the female lead went to a restaurant alone and got drunk. When Yeon Soo heard about it, he rushed to the restaurant and stayed by her side. The male lead took his former lover to Motel California.

In the meantime, Seok Kyeong searched Kang Hee everywhere. He filed a complaint with the police officer. However, no one in the village took him seriously, and he became furious. Seok Kyeong went to the motel in search of his colleague. He waited for her to wake up to ensure she was safe. Kang Hee felt relaxed because she felt safe at home surrounded by her loved ones. However, the relationship between Na Woo and Yeon Soo kept bothering her. Will Kang Hee rekindle her relationship with Yeon Soo? Watch Motel California episode 5 on Friday to see what lies ahead for the couple.