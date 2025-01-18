Motel California Episode 3 Recap, Review, and Reactions 

Motel California episode 3 aired on MBC on Friday (January 17) at 9:50 PM KST. The chapter featured romantic tension between Cheon Yeon Soo and Ji Kang Hee and a new beginning for the female lead. People in Korea watched the third episode on TV or streamed it online.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, watched the mini-series with subtitles on various streaming platforms, like Viki.

Cheon Yeon Soo and Ji Kang Hee grew apart due to several misunderstandings. The male lead was excited to meet his childhood friend and confess his feelings to her. He did not expect Geum Seok Kyeong to accompany her to the hotel room. Kang Hee was also surprised to see Yeon Soo in the hotel room because she was expecting her father.

Motel California Episode 3 Recap

Unaware of the situation, Seok Kyeong approached Yeon Soo and introduced himself as Kang Hee's lover. The female lead did not know how to handle the situation. She pulled Seok Kyeong out of the hotel room. She roamed in the snowy night for some time before returning to the hotel room. Kang Hee indirectly cleared the misunderstanding and enjoyed time with her first love. The former couple were inches away from a kiss when Yeon Soo received a call from his mother.

While waiting for her first love, Kang Hee remembered why she left her hometown ten years ago. After recollecting the painful memories, the female lead decided to let go of her childhood friend. She asked him to leave her alone and never try to contact her. Yeon Soo felt miserable after hearing it. He remembered his meeting with her in the past.

The Transformation

Motel California episode 3 revealed the reason for Yeon Soo's transformation. During his first meeting with Kang Hee in Seoul, she asked him to stop following her. The male lead thought his first love felt embarrassed because of his looks. When he looked around, he could only see good-looking men in the crowded city.

Yeon Soo left Seoul determined to lose weight before his next meeting with Kang Hee. With the help of his friends, he worked hard for the transformation. The male lead had high hopes about remembering his romance with Kang Hee during their next meeting. However, he could not rekindle his relationship with Kang Hee because of the misunderstanding.

The former couple had another misunderstanding because of Yoon Nan Woo. Kang Hee kept hearing about this college junior and her relationship with Yeon Soo from Han A Reum. So, she thought her first love finally met his life partner. When Kang Hee returned to her hometown with Seok Kyeong for a project, she was surprised to see Yeon Soo holding Nan Woo in his arms.

Yeon Soo carried Nan Woo because she was shocked after nearly hinting at a car while learning to drive. After watching the cliffhanger, the viewers eagerly wait to watch the reactions of Kang Hee and Yeon Soo. Will the male lead clear the misunderstanding and rekindle his relationship with Kang Hee? Watch Motel California episode 4 on Saturday (January 18) to see what lies ahead for the former couple.