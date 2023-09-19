Morgan Osman: Foul-Mouthed Model Who Had Meltdown on American Airlines Brags About Being 'Instagram Famous' and Dating Sam Asghari [WATCH]

The irate passenger who unleashed a profanity-laced tirade against fellow travelers on a plane has been revealed as Morgan Osman, a 35-year-old model and influencer. Notably, Osman had previously claimed that she was in a relationship with Sam Asghari, the former husband of Britney Spears.

Osman giggled while talking about her recent outburst at a Louboutin store in Miami. She boldly claimed her actions, stating that "I said what I said" on her Instagram story. The Instagram model and swimwear designer was caught on camera having a meltdown in which she launched a profanity-laden tirade at another passenger on board an American Airlines flight.

Who Is Morgan Osman?

The footage does not provide information regarding when this event occurred or the destination Osman was traveling to when she began shouting, "I'm Instagram famous, you f***ing bum."

Osman chuckled as she joked with a Louboutin store clerk, "You saw me fighting on the plane," before talking about her $1,995 boots and $795 mules, the Daily Mail reported.

Osman, who appeared on Bad Girls Club in 2010 also wrote on her Instagram Story, saying, "Don't act like y'all don't know who the f*** I am. From Bad Girls Club to the South of France with billboards all over LA. Come on now."

Viewers who watched the footage of Osman's outburst on the American Airlines flight have slammed her for her actions and labeled the glamorous influencer as "entitled" and a "clown" for her disruptive behavior during the journey.

She wrote on social media: "I didn't get kicked off, I asked to leave instead of it turning violent." Thank you."

She was tagged in an Instagram post by a friend who said, "on my Morgan behavior in seat 36F, WITH my diamonds," while lip-syncing to the music and making fun of the scenario.

Osman, who lives in Miami, was caught on the 20-second video wearing a snug-fitting gray unitard, grabbing her belongings from the overhead compartment while loudly berating a co-passenger on the flight.

"Call me a b***h again," she challenges the fellow passenger, as the person recording the incident lets out a snort of laughter, the Daily Mail reported.

Heated Exchange and Slammed

Osman continued her profanity-laden tirade. "Call me a b****h again, I did nothing wrong!" she shouts as she holds her suitcase and a handbag by her side.

When someone instructs her to be quiet, she retorts with, "No, you shut the f*** up! You shut the f*** up, and you're a b***h."

Osman then proceeds to walk down the aisle but then notices another passenger was filming the interaction on her phone. Enraged, she turns toward the person with the phone and yells, "Film me - I'm Instagram famous, you f*****g bum."

As the brunette continues down the aisle, out of the camera's view, she can be heard using profanity towards other passengers, while several people on the plane can be heard laughing at the spectacle.

American Airlines did not provide an immediate response to a request for comment from DailyMail.com, and the exact date of the incident captured in the footage remains unclear.

As of now, the specific flight Osman was on remains unclear. The incident has garnered attention and gone viral without clear details regarding her identity or the exact flight details.

Osman gained some recognition through her appearances on two episodes of Oxygen's Bad Girls Club in 2010, where she was given the nickname "The Uber B****." This seems to be her primary claim to fame in the public eye, as it was a notable appearance on a television show.

Following her appearances on the Bad Girls Club, Osman made claims in 2017 that she was in a relationship with Sam Asghari, who is now estranged from Britney Spears.

The disruptive behavior by Osman bears resemblance to Tiffany Gomas' widely publicized plane meltdown on July 2, where she also had a notable outburst during a flight. Gomas was caught on camera shouting at another passenger as she disembarked the aircraft, exclaiming "that mother f***er isn't real."

The 38-year-old marketing executive could be seen loudly telling a male flight attendant near her seat on the flight from Dallas to Orlando: "Stop the f***ing plane, stop the f***ing plane, stop the plane."

Prior to this, she had accused a relative of stealing her AirPods and further created a scene by proclaiming the plane was unsafe and would not reach its destination.