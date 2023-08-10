Tiffany Gomas: New Video Captures Dallas Marketing Executive's Bizarre Meltdown as She Demands to Leave Her Seat Before Launching into 'Not Real' Rant [WATCH]

A new video has emerged that shows American Airlines passenger Tiffany Gomas's epic meltdown as she demands to leave her seat just before claiming that another passenger on board the flight is "unreal." The new video captures in detail everything that led up to her declaring "that motherfâ€”r back there is not real."

The video was filmed by another passenger on the flight that took place on July 2, scheduled between Dallas to Orlando via American Airlines. During the flight, Gomas engaged in arguments and disputes with the flight attendants and made several attempts to exit the plane, forcing the flight's return to the gate.

Bizarre Meltdown

The video, uploaded on YouTube by user Olivia Po, begins with Gomas standing near a seat, showing clear signs of distress while talking to a flight attendant. In the video, her voice is loud as she repeatedly tells the flight attendant, "Stop the fâ€”ing plane. Stop the fâ€”ing plane," while making a hand gesture in the direction of the aisle.

Throughout this exchange, the flight attendant remains composed while engaging with Gomas, who, as per a police report obtained by The New York Post, had claimed that someone aboard the flight had taken her AirPods.

As Gomas continues to act erratically and get out of her seat, a passenger can be heard saying, "What's her problem?!"

Gomas proceeds to gesture toward the rear of the plane and directs a comment off-screen, saying, "Stop it."

The flight attendants made efforts to calm her down and guide her back to her seat. However, she turned around and uttered something indiscernible before expressing her urgency to the attendants, saying, "I need to get the f*** off this plane right now."

One of the flight attendants tried to reassure her by saying, "We're heading back to the gate. Please remain calm."

A third flight attendant then requests a volunteer to switch seats with Gomas, but she returns to her seat and says to someone sitting next to her, "See what happens after this. See what happens. See what the f*** happens."

Then, as the flight attendants searched for Gomas' baggage, other passengers on the aircraft could be seen scowling.

She replies, "I don't even give a f*** about my s***," though.

Amid the ongoing commotion, the sound of the plane's engines winding down becomes audible, accompanied by an announcement instructing the disarming of the plane's doors, prompting groans from the other passengers.

Another passenger then steps forward and starts talking to the flight attendants, explaining that she had already needed to reorganize the seating arrangements for her group on the plane.

The flight attendant explains that she is trying to determine where Gomas should be seated.

Gomas then says in a pleading voice: "Things aren't right, I'm telling you, things aren't right."

The attendant, however, remains calm and tells her: "What we're going to do is, you accused someone of taking your belongings, you can file a report. That's what I'm trying to tell you."

Ordeal for Others

The next part is somewhat unclear. However, the passenger who had stepped forward seems to have engaged with Gomas, and her voice is discernible as she states, "I'm a licensed attorney, so just be careful."

A voice can be heard in reply, saying, "What are you going to do, what are you going to do about it?" though it remains uncertain if this voice belongs to Gomas.

Gomas then says, "Don't hold me down, I'm getting the fâ€”k off," which she repeats as she stands up.

As an attendant says "Ma'am, ma'am, ma'am," Gomas pushes past her, again looking visibly upset.

Following this, Gomas pivots and directs her attention towards the rear of the plane, exclaiming, "I'm getting the fâ€”k off because there is a stupid fâ€”ing dude on here."

The distressed traveler continued along the aisle while delivering her now-famous tirade, "I'm getting the fâ€”k off, and there's a reason why I'm getting the fâ€”k off," during which she once more pointed to the plane's rear and yelled:

"That motherfâ€”r back there is not real ... You can sit on this plane and you can fâ€”ing die with them or not. I'm not going to."

Laughter breaks out among fellow passengers as Gomas starts to leave. The video captures a young girl covering her mouth and chuckling in response to the disconcerted woman's actions.

A different video shared on TikTok appears to show the person with whom Gomas had seemingly been engaging in an argument prior to her outburst, although their identity remains unclear in the video.

Gomas was then escorted out of the plane by the airline's crew, and upon disembarking, she was met by law enforcement, according to the police account.

Eventually, the police located Gomas at the terminal curb, where she was seated and waiting for an Uber.

She was issued a citation for a criminal trespass notice, which she declined to sign. Gomas did not provide her identification to the police, as indicated in the complaint. She was not formally arrested or detained.

While her public image may have suffered, from a legal perspective, Gomas is probably not facing significant consequences.

Gomas is a marketing executive who held the position of Vice President at Elevate Brand Marketing. In 2017, she was named a "rising star" by a trade publication in her field.

"Tiffany has built a sales portfolio and track record that rivals account managers with decades in the business," co-worker Dave Sedlin told the outlet.

In the accompanying profile, the Oklahoma State University alumna encouraged young people entering her field to "roll with the punches" and "work hard and play hard."