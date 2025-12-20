Moon River Ending, Episode 14 (Finale) Release Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

The followers of Moon River are curiously waiting to watch the finale to find out if Lee Gang and Park Dal I will get their happy ending. Episode 14 will air on MBC on Saturday (December 20) at 9:50 PM KST. The MBC drama, starring Kang Tae Oh and Kim Se Jeong, will focus on the rivalry between Lee Gang and Kim Han Cheol in the finale.

The historical fantasy romance drama will feature the final showdown between Lee Gang and Kim Han Cheol in the last episode. Lee Woon has the secret pact written by King Lee Hee. Dal I is on her way to the palace with the deposed queen Jangjeong. Kim Woo Hee is also ready with her final move against the Left State Councilor, who is her father. So, the followers of this mini-series can look forward to an action-packed finale on Saturday.

People in Korea can watch the last episode of Moon River on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the historical fantasy romance drama on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Moon River:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

The historical fantasy romance drama centers on the relationship between a crown prince and a woman after they mysteriously wake up in each other's bodies. It also focuses on the relationship between Lee Woon (played by Lee Sin Young), the Crown Prince's cousin, and Kim Woo Hee (portrayed by Hong Su Zu), the only daughter of the Left State Councilor.

"Lee Gang and Park Dal I come to see the world through each other's eyes after their souls are switched. Through that process, they become more than just romantic partners—they reflect each other's true feelings and discover themselves through one another, like mirrors," Tae Oh teased.