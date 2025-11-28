Moon River Episode 7 Preview, Spoilers: Trouble Ahead for Lee Gang

Moon River episode 7 will air on MBC on Friday (November 28) at 9:50 PM KST. The MBC drama, starring Kang Tae Oh and Kim Se Jeong, focuses on the various challenges faced by Crown Prince Lee Kang, whose soul is currently trapped in Park Dal I's body. The newly released stills hint at troubled moments for the Crown Prince.

The historical fantasy romance drama focuses on the relationship between a crown prince and a woman after they mysteriously wake up in one another's body. It also focuses on the relationship between Lee Woon (played by Lee Sin Young), the Crown Prince's cousin, and Kim Woo Hee (portrayed by Hong Su Zu), the only daughter of the Left State Councillor.

"Lee Gang and Park Dal I come to see the world through each other's eyes after their souls are switched. Through that process, they become more than just romantic partners—they reflect each other's true feelings and discover themselves through one another, like mirrors," Tae Oh teased.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the next episode of Moon River on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the historical fantasy romance drama on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Moon River:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Preview and Spoilers

In the preview, Chief Court Lady interrogates Lee Gang and brutally tortures her. A photo shows Lee Gang in Dal I's body fearlessly looking at the Chief Court Lady. According to the production team, Lee Gang will be tortured by the palace maids after she refuses to bow.

In an image, Lee Gang bows in front of the Chief Court Lady after she is brutally tortured. A picture focuses on her blood-stained garment. The next image shows her lying unconscious on the floor. Watch Moon River episode 7 on MBC on Friday (November 28) at 9:50 PM KST to find out what lies ahead for the onscreen couple.