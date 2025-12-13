Moon River Episode 11 Recap, Reviews, and Reactions; Episode 12 Release Date, and More

Moon River episode 11 focused on the rivalry between Lee Kang and Kim Han Chul. King Lee Hee did everything to protect Park Dal and her family. He asked Park Hong Nan to take them to a safe place. Meanwhile, Kim Woo Hee quietly stayed in the detached palace. Prince Lee Un also felt hopeless and gave up his revenge plan.

Things took an unexpected turn after Lee Kang visited Lee Un and gave him hope. Lee Un openly confessed his feelings to Woo Hee and marched straight to Han Chul's quarters to attack him. With a timely interference from Lee Kang, Han Chul spared Lee Un's life. The unfortunate incident triggered Dal I. She joined hands with the crown princes to bring down Han Chul. Dal I convinced Grand Royal Queen Dowager to secretly team up with them against Han Chul.

Reviews and Reactions

Kim Sejeong! There will never be another you. Pulling off a peddler, a crown princess, a crown prince and now a peddler-crown princess?? Give her the award @ MBC!!! Such intricate acting, so much soul and feeling in each gaze and line. Truly god-like.

This show is so fantastic, in every aspect, but nothing beats the insane chemistry & acting of the two leads. Absolute match made in heaven, what an underrated drama.

Moon River is my dream K-drama. The main couple is very touchy. They sleep together every night, always together, historical, breathtaking cinematography, amazing acting!!!

Every week I say this is my favorite episode, but 11 I'm so fucking love it. I cried and laughed and in love with them deeply .

Sejeong's performance is absolutely stunning. She has this rare ability to make every emotion feel real every smile, every tear, every silent moment resonates deeply. Watching her act is a masterclass in subtlety and power that leaves you captivated

The ending of ep 11 is an absolute masterpiece. I haven't stopped thinking about it, and it's already midnight here

I need to watch #MoonRiver on a big screen. Every episode is a masterpiece.

The ending scene is simply beautiful. The dramatic buildup was so good! Se Jeong and Tae Oh's acting will move anyone to tears. They successfully created a truly emotional and perfect reunion scene. It was so satisfying!

If Moon River had better ratings, there's no way sejeong wouldn't be nominated for the MBC Daesang award or even possibly the Baeksang Awards. This is truly the best acting I've ever seen from her in all of her projects in her whole career.

What an episode once again. The emotions, the tension, their acting and obviously the dialogues so good!! People who are sleeping on this drama need to wake up.

Moon River episode 12 will air on MBC on Saturday (December 13) at 9:50 PM KST. The MBC drama, starring Kang Tae Oh and Kim Se Jeong, will feature troubled moments for Dal I. The preview video shows Dal I in prison while her family gets arrested. Will she escape death for the second time?

People in Korea can watch the next episode of Moon River on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the historical fantasy romance drama on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Moon River:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

The historical fantasy-romance drama centers on the relationship between a crown prince and a woman after they mysteriously wake up in each other's bodies. It also focuses on the relationship between Lee Woon (played by Lee Sin Young), the Crown Prince's cousin, and Kim Woo Hee (portrayed by Hong Su Zu), the only daughter of the Left State Councilor.