To The Moon Preview, Spoilers: What to Expect in Episode 2?

To The Moon episode 2 will air on MBC on Saturday (September 20) at 9:50 PM KST. Jung Da Hae, Kang Eun Sang, and Kim Ji Song might take their first step into the world of cryptocurrency. The newly released stills show Eun Sang convincing her colleagues at the Marron Confectionery to invest in cryptocurrency.

In the preview stills, Eun Sang passionately talks about cryptocurrency while enjoying a meal with Da Hae and Ji Song. When she shows a chart on her phone, Da Hae interestingly checks the details while Ji Song focuses on her food.

"Episode 2 will feature the scene in which Eun Sang proposes cryptocurrency investing to Da Hae and Ji Song in earnest. Nothing ever seems to go Da Hae and Ji Song's way, and their lives are an endless chain of one chaotic accident after another. Unable to just sit back and watch, Eun Sang starts talking [to the two] about cryptocurrency investing. Please keep an eye on what sorts of incidents befall the trio and where their futures will lead them," the production team shared.

Here is everything to know about To The Moon episode 2, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Story and Cast

The mini-series revolves around the lives of three women who are struggling to make ends meet. They turn to cryptocurrency investing when they struggle with their salaries alone. The K-drama will air a new episode every Friday and Saturday.

The supporting cast includes Eum Moon Suk, Hong Seung Hee, Bin Chan Uk, Joo Kwang Hyun, Seo Ji Soo, Lee Jae Sung, Cheon Dong Il, Kang Sung Tae, Cha Si Won, Ahn Dong Goo, Oh Seung A, Shin Hee Chul, Kim Yeon Kyo, Choi Ji Hye, Kim Mi Kyung, Seo Hyun Chul, Lee Sang Jin, Zhang Hao, and Ki So Yu.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the second episode of this MBC drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Kocowa.

Here are the International Air Timings of To the Moon Episode 2: