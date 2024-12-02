Moon Lovers Scarlet Heart Ryeo Reunion: New MBC drama to Feature Byeon Woo Seok and IU as Couple

Moon Lovers Scarlet Heart Ryeo reunion started trending online after Kakao Entertainment announced the casting of IU and Byeon Woo Seok in the upcoming MBC drama Wife of a 21st Century Prince. The mini-series is scheduled to premiere in the second half of 2025. It will feature Woo Seok and IU as a couple.

Wife of a 21st Century Prince features a story in an alternate version of Korea with a constitutional monarchy. It narrates the love story of a chaebol heiress named Sung Hee Joo and a prince named Lee Ahn. Woo Seok will portray Prince Lee Ahn. Although he was born as the King's second son, he has nothing but the royal status.

IU will appear as chaebol heiress, Hee Joo. She has everything, but her status as a commoner becomes an obstacle. Hee Joo is born with brains, a fierce competitive streak, and beauty. Her family owns the biggest conglomerate in the country. She becomes entangled with Prince Lee Ahn. The Prince, who hid his identity as the King's second son, starts to experience change after meeting Her Joo.

IU and Byeon Woo Seok Reunion

Wife of a 21st Century Prince will feature a reunion between Byeon Woo Seok and IU. The actors worked together for the hit SBS drama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. Woo Seok portrayed the ex-boyfriend of IU's character, Go Ha Jin. So, the casting news of Woo Seok and IU in the new MBC drama excited K-drama lovers worldwide. They shared their excitement on various social media platforms.

"The ex-couple from Scarlet Heart is reuniting," a netizen wrote.

"It's been 8 years since Moon Lovers. I can't wait for this drama," another Netizen shared.

"I just watched Moon Lovers. So, it is fresh for me!" a social media user tweeted.

"Such a beautiful couple. I am very excited to see this beautiful romantic drama," a netizen penned.

Wife of a 21st Century Prince will mark the return of IU to small screens after five years. Her fans eagerly wait to watch her portray a rich chaebol in the upcoming MBC drama. K-drama lovers are also waiting to watch the onscreen chemistry with Woo Seok.