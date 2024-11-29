International K-Drama Day 2024: Queen of Years, Family By Choice, and Other Hit Shows

International K-Drama Day 2024 is celebrated by Korean drama lovers in various parts of the world on Friday (November 29). People can watch several fun-loving Korean mini-series, like Queen of Tears, Love Next Door, Family By Choice, and The Judge From Hell, with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix and Viki.

Rakuten Viki is organizing International K-Drama Day due to the global popularity of Korean dramas. Viki introduces several fun events to observe on this day. K-drama lovers can watch the ten most-loved Korean mini-series, including Guardian: The Great and Lonely God, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, and True Beauty, for free on Asian entertainment streaming platforms.

Meanwhile, Korean drama lovers can watch some of the hit shows of 2024 with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix. From Queen of Tears and Love Next Door to Family By Choice and The Judge From Hell, the five most popular Korean mini-series premiered this year to watch on International K-Drama Day 2024.

Queen of Tears

Queen Of Tears narrates a thrilling, miraculous, and humorous love story of a married couple. They stay together against all odds while managing to survive a crisis. It stars Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won as a married couple in crisis. Park Sung Hoon, Kwak Dong Yeon, and Lee Joo Bin are the other lead cast members. The mini-series is available with subtitles on Netflix.

Love Next Door

The romantic comedy-drama features the real-life romance between a couple. Shin Ha Eun wrote the script for this mini-series, and Yoo Je Won directed it. The K-drama features Jung Hae In and Jung So Min in lead roles. The supporting cast includes Kim Ji Eun, Yoon Ji On, Park Ji Young, Jo Han Chul, Jang Young Nam, Lee Seung Joo, and Jeon Seok Ho.

Family By Choice

The romantic comedy-drama is based on a Chinese mini-series titled Go Ahead. Hong Si Young wrote the script, and Kim Seung Ho directed it. The drama features Hwang In Youp, Jung Chae Yeon, Bae Hyun Sung, Choi Won Young, and Choi Moo Sung. K-drama fans can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.

The Judge From Hell

The fantasy thriller drama follows a judge possessed by a demon in hell and her relationship with a detective named Han Da On. Screenwriter Jo Yi Soo penned the script for this mini-series. Park Jin Pyo directed the fantasy action legal drama. It stars Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young. The Judge From Hell is available with subtitles on Disney+.

Lovely Runner

The time slip drama follows Im Sol after she decides to go back in time following the devastating death of her favorite artist. She will travel back to 2008 and try to save him. Will Sol succeed in her mission to protect Sun Jae is the theme of this mini-series. It stars Song Geon Hee as bassist Kim Tae Sung and Lee Seung Hyub as guitarist Baek In Hyuk. Lovely Runner is available with subtitles on Viki.