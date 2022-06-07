Moon Ga Young and Yeo Jin Goo Reveals Reasons for Choosing Link as their Next Project

Link is a new tvN drama that premiered on Monday, June 6, at 10.30 pm KST. It features Moon Ga Young and Yeo Jin Goo in lead roles. Ahead of the premiere, the cast members greeted K-drama fans across the globe through a press conference. They shared their thoughts about the mini-series and explained why they chose it as their next television project.

The mysterious fantasy romance drama follows a young man who feels the emotions of an unknown woman due to a special link he shares with her. Ga Young will appear in the mini-series as a restaurant employee named Noh Da Hyun. Jin Goo will portray executive chef Eun Gye Hoon who felt all the emotions of Da Hyun.

The other cast members are Kim Ji Young as Da Hyun's mother Hong Bok Hee, Ye Soo Jung as Da Hyun's grandmother Na Choon Ok, Song Duk Ho as a police officer, and Lee Bom Sori as a sergeant. The drama is directed by producing director Hong Jong Chan.

A Challenging Role

Jin Goo recently revealed that he chose Link as his next project after going through the script. The actor will portray a challenging role in the mini-series. The character's name is Gye Hoon, and he can feel others' emotions, because of which his emotions keep changing throughout the day. The challenge of expressing different emotions at a time attracted him to the mini-series.

"At first, I did not know what to do with the character of Eun Gye Hoon. Although the drama's title is Link, he is someone with a unique life. When someone else's emotions suddenly get shared, his emotions keep changing throughout his daily life. The premise was intriguing. I was drawn to the challenge as I grew curious about what kind of vibe the drama would have", the actor said.

A Fun Drama

Ga Young described Link as a fun drama and said it was one of the reasons she got attracted to the project. She then said it was worth waiting for one and a half years to choose her next project since the fans would enjoy it. The concept for the drama attracted the actress to the project and she believes the viewers will like it.

"This drama is fun enough that it is worth the one-and-a-half-year wait. My fans will know this, but I'm not the type to take a break from my work. I'm so excited about this drama, and I wanted to do it. My role in my last drama was busy and a chance to challenge myself, but for this role, I received a lot of support from a lot of people. I was able to experience a sort of therapeutic effect by going to the set", the actress said.

Ga Young then spoke about her reunion on set with Jin Goo after 13 years. The actress said she was excited to meet her Ja Myung Go co-star after a long time, and it was comfortable working with him again. She said he encouraged her and helped her think about the past while working on the new project.

Meanwhile, Jin Goo said he felt new and fresh when he met his co-star Ga Young on set after 13 years. They spoke a lot about the characters they played in Ja Myung Go and The Reputable Family. It helped them deepen the affection between Eun Gye Hoon and Noh Da Hyun.

Link episode 2 will air on Tuesday, June 7, at 10.30 pm KST.