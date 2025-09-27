To The Moon Episode 4: Romance on the Cards for Ham Ji Woo and Jung Da Hae

To The Moon episode 4 will air on MBC on Saturday (September 27) at 9:50 PM KST. The chapter will feature a change in the relationship between Ham Ji Woo and Jung Da Hae. The newly released stills show them sitting in a karaoke room. A photo shows Ham Ji Woo watching Jung Da Hae singing from another corner of the room. Another image shows Ham Ji Woo unexpectedly approaching Jung Da Hae and cornering her against the wall, teasing romantic tension between the two.

"In Episode 4, which airs today (September 27), Da Hae and Dr. Ham's relationship progresses quickly. Da Hae and Dr. Ham will make viewers' hearts race. Please look forward to the performances of Lee Sun Bin and Kim Young Dae," the production team shared.

Here is everything to know about To The Moon episode 4, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Story and Cast

The mini-series revolves around the lives of three women who are struggling to make ends meet. They turn to cryptocurrency investing when they struggle to make ends meet on their salaries. The K-drama will air a new episode every Friday and Saturday.

The supporting cast includes Eum Moon Suk, Hong Seung Hee, Bin Chan Uk, Joo Kwang Hyun, Seo Ji Soo, Lee Jae Sung, Cheon Dong Il, Kang Sung Tae, Cha Si Won, Ahn Dong Goo, Oh Seung A, Shin Hee Chul, Kim Yeon Kyo, Choi Ji Hye, Kim Mi Kyung, Seo Hyun Chul, Lee Sang Jin, Zhang Hao, and Ki So Yu.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the fourth episode of this MBC drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Kocowa.

Here are the International Air Timings of To the Moon Episode 4: