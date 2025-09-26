To The Moon Episode 3 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

To The Moon episode 3 will air on MBC on Friday (September 26) at 9:50 PM KST. The chapter will feature the guest appearance of Kang Tae Oh, who will portray Jung Da Hae's blind date. This episode will also feature another unpleasant encounter between Da Hae and Ham Ji Woo. According to the production team, the chapter offers refreshing entertainment.

The newly released stills hint at a romantic tension between Da Hae and her blind date. A photo shows a close proximity between the couple who have just met. Another image teases a dramatic tension as it shows the duo in a hospital. A picture also shows Ji Woo looking at Da Hae with his signature smirk.

"In Episode 3, Da Hae, Ham Ji Woo, and Da Hae's blind date all come face to face in one place. You can safely look forward to the refreshing fun and entertainment brought about by their encounter. Because of his friendship with Lee Sun Bin, Kang Tae Oh agreed to make a special appearance without hesitation. He displayed exceptional chemistry not only with Lee Sun Bin but also with Kim Young Dae, and although his appearance was brief, he left a powerful impression. We're sincerely grateful to Kang Tae Oh, who came at a moment's notice and gave an amazing performance," the production team shared.

Here is everything to know about To The Moon episode 3, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Story and Cast

The mini-series revolves around the lives of three women who are struggling to make ends meet. They turn to cryptocurrency investing when they struggle to make ends meet on their salaries alone. The K-drama will air a new episode every Friday and Saturday.

The supporting cast includes Eum Moon Suk, Hong Seung Hee, Bin Chan Uk, Joo Kwang Hyun, Seo Ji Soo, Lee Jae Sung, Cheon Dong Il, Kang Sung Tae, Cha Si Won, Ahn Dong Goo, Oh Seung A, Shin Hee Chul, Kim Yeon Kyo, Choi Ji Hye, Kim Mi Kyung, Seo Hyun Chul, Lee Sang Jin, Zhang Hao, and Ki So Yu.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the third episode of this MBC drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Kocowa.

Here are the International Air Timings of To the Moon Episode 3: