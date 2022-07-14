Moment AOC Almost Gets Ready 'To Deck' Harasser Who Calls Her 'Big Booty Latina' on Capitol Steps in Viral Video [WATCH]

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was almost about to knock off a right-wing troll on the steps of the Capitol after the instigator called her his "favorite big-booty Latina" as he filmed her on Wednesday. Right-wing instigator Alex Stein, 35, was recording a selfie video as AOC climbed up the Capitol steps and continued to sexually harass her by passing lewd comments.

However, given the New York Democrat's aggressive nature, she was seen almost attacking Stein before she controlled herself, posed for an ironic selfie by flashing the peace sign and walked up the steps. She later posted the video on Twitter, which has now gone viral, and called the incident "deeply disgusting."

Unexpected Attack

AOC said that she was so furious after Stein sexually attacked her that she wanted "to deck" him. The incident happened in front of several others including one of AOC's aides. Stein was waiting at the Capitol's steps to film the Democrat representative while catcalling her, saying, "She wanted to kill babies but she's still gorgeous."

The distasteful video, which was later posted by AOC, shows a police officer standing by as she approached the steps with one of her aides. As she climbed a few more steps, Stein starts sexually harassing her.

"I love you, AOC, you're my favorite!" he called. "You look very beautiful in that dress."

AOC seems to have heard it but tried to ignore it initially but soon reacted after the instigator made a lewd comment about her body. "You're my favorite big-booty Latina â€” I love you, AOC, you're my favorite," Stein says in the selfie-angled video as Ocasio-Cortez is seen stopping.

She then makes a left turn and almost attacks Stein, but a staff member extends an arm to stop her. AOC then immediately gets control over her emotion and snaps a mock selfie with the man while furious and gives him the "peace sign" before stomping up the stairs.

"I was actually walking over to deck him because if no one will protect us then I'll do it myself," Ocasio-Cortez wrote of the incident on Twitter later, "but I needed to catch a vote more than a case today."

In Bad Taste

The video shot by Stein was in bad taste but no one standing there tried to intervene or stop the instigator. Ocasio-Cortez in her first tweet called the incident "deeply disgusting" after posting a photo of Stein's face and slammed him for being distasteful and spewing "disgusting garbage in front of an officer who let him continue."

However, she soon deleted the tweet. She then tweeted again saying that she decided to delete it because "it's clearly someone seeking extremist fame."

"It's just a bummer to work in an institution that openly allows this, but talking about it only invites more. Just really sad," she wrote in the next tweet.

"I was actually walking over to deck him because if no one will protect us then I'll do it myself but I needed to catch a vote more than a case today," she said with an attachment of the video.

However, Stein didn't stop there. "If you love me you would of at least tagged me," he tweeted in response to Ocasio-Cortez's tweet about the incident.

Stein told Business Insider that he would "love to date" Ocasio-Cortez and that he found her to be "absolutely beautiful" when contacted for comment.

Alex Stein is a far-right activist, social media celebrity, and contributor to Blaze TV who is known for inciting absurd situations for online material. He gained some notoriety for himself by rapping about "placing a bullet in Putin's brain" during a March meeting of a Texas city council.

Ocasio-Cortez wasn't the only one to be harassed by Stein on Wednesday on the Capitol steps. In a video he posted, he called Rep. Adam Kinzinger a "false RINO Republican," a "scumbag," and other derogatory terms.