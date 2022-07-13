Putin's Daughter Katerina Tikhonova to Become Second Most Powerful Figure in Russia; Assumes Key Role

Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughter has been given a key role to help Moscow dodge western sanctions. Katerina Tikhonova is set to oversee Russia's struggling import substitution program at a leading business lobby group, according to reports.

The Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) made tech executive Tikhonova the co-chair of its import substitution coordination council, reported RBC.

Russia's Dependency On Foreign-Made Goods

The council will draft legislative proposals and create digital services to help Russia dodge western sanctions. It will also underline best practices in Moscow's attempts to lessen its dependency on foreign-made goods.

Russian imports collapsed to a two-decade low in the months after the invasion of Ukraine, and have shown few signs of recovery since.

Two-Thirds of Russian Businesses Rely On Imports

The Central Bank said last year that nearly two-thirds of Russian businesses rely on imports. Since the beginning of the attack on Ukraine in February, there have been regular reports of supply shortages, according to The Moscow Times.

Tikhonova's new appointment came after reports claimed that Putin is allegedly considering placing Tikhonova in the top position in the government.

Tikhonova, Putin's daughter from Lyudmila, could become the new leader of the ruling political party of the country, United Russia, claimed Telegram channel General SVR previously.

Putin's inner circle again started talking about the need for a consensus figure for the elites in the leadership of United Russia, which would unite and guarantee the current status quo and the continuity of power, claimed Telegram channel 'General SVR', which claims to have sources in Kremlin.

Currently, Tikhonova is deputy head of the Institute for Mathematical Research of Complex Systems at Moscow State University. Before her identity was revealed, the daughter had participated in international 'rock'n'roll' dancing contests.

She was married to Kirill Shamalov, Russia's youngest billionaire. But the two separated in 2017. Tikhonova is reportedly in a serious and long-term relationship with Igor Zelensky, a former director of the Bavarian State Ballet.