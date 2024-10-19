Yahya Sinwar: Chilling Autopsy Confirms Hamas Leader Suffered Bullet Wound in Head, Fingers Were Cut Off for DNA Analysis

The autopsy of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar revealed that he was killed by a gunshot wound to the head during an Israeli military raid in southern Gaza. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) located his body in the Tel al-Sultan area of Rafah, a key target of their operation. Sinwar, a significant figure in Hamas as the head of its politburo, was a top target for Israel due to his role in the organization and his involvement in attacks against Israel.

The IDF's 828 Brigade made the discovery during an intelligence-based ground raid. Israeli soldiers found the body, which resembled Sinwar, in a hideout. To confirm the identity, they took DNA samples from the body. Reports indicate that one of Sinwar's fingers was cut off to facilitate the DNA test. The soldiers used a DNA profile created during Sinwar's imprisonment in Israel. Sinwar had been held in an Israeli prison for two decades until his release in a 2011 prisoner swap.

Chen Kugel, the chief pathologist at Israel's National Center of Forensic Medicine, confirmed the method used to verify Sinwar's identity.

According to Kugel, after comparing the DNA from the body with the profile from Sinwar's prison term, they were able to conclusively identify him. Initially, attempts were made to match his dental records, but these proved inconclusive. The confirmation of his identity through DNA brought closure to the operation aimed at eliminating Sinwar.

Footage circulating on social media showed Israeli troops inside the hideout where Sinwar's body was discovered.

In one video, two soldiers can be seen near the body, which is believed to be Sinwar's, with one of his fingers severed. However, earlier videos suggested all of his fingers were intact when the body was first found, leading to speculation about when the finger was removed.

Kugel also disclosed that Sinwar had other injuries, including those caused by a tank shell fired by Israeli forces before the raid.

However, the fatal wound was a gunshot to the head, which caused extensive damage to his face and skull. This matches the injuries visible in the footage shared online. After the tank shell attack, Israeli forces carried out a ground operation to assess the damage and search for any survivors.

Hamas, known for quickly replacing fallen leaders, is now in the process of selecting a new political head.

Mohammad Sinwar, Yahya's brother, is expected to take on the leadership role. Yahya Sinwar was the mastermind behind the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which led to the deaths of over 1,200 people and sparked a lengthy Israeli operation in Gaza.