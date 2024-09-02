British Singer Adele Announces Indefinite Break from Music, Leaves Fans Heartbroken

Acclaimed British singer Adele left her fans heartbroken after she announced an indefinite hiatus from music following her Las Vegas residency. The 36-year-old made the announcement during her final Munich residency show on Saturday.

The Las Vegas residency, dubbed "Weekends with Adele," is scheduled between October 25 to November 23.

"I Will Hold you Dear to My Heart"

Announcing her break, the award-winning singer, whose last album, "30," was released in 2021, said, "I've got 10 shows to do, but after that I will not see you for an incredibly long time and I will hold you dear in my heart."

Earlier, during an interview with German outlet ZDF, 16-time Grammy winner Adele said that she doesn't have any plans for new music at all. "I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while. I don't like being famous. I love that I get to make music all the time," said the Hello singer.

It may be recalled that Adele, while mentioning about the Sin City shows, while announcing final dates of her residency in October. In a post on X, she said, "This residency, these shows have changed my life. I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have. I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have!"

"Being onstage over the last year so up close and personal with an audience again after all these years has been a truly extraordinary restorative experience that I'll never forget. All the hilarious, soulful, wild and heartbreaking interactions we've had are banked in my mind for life," the post concluded.

Fans Left Heartbroken on Social Media

Following the announcement, the British singer's fan took to social media to express their loss. "Adele, is not only a singer. She's a comedian and a therapist, wherever she performs...whenever she's inspired. I know why she needs this break from music," wrote an X user.

"You will FOREVER be my favorite singer Adele I wish I could have seen just one show even though every time I hear one song of yours I pretty much have a concert every time. I wish you so much happiness in this next chapter in your life. You deserve it! Congratulations. You go," wrote another.

"There's not many singers in the world that can trigger emotions like you one of the goats thank you," wrote another fan.