Instagram sensation Lauren Alexis has left little to the imagination of her fans with her latest social media update. The young modelling beauty has shared a sultry post in which she wore a barely-there skimpy thong bikini swimsuit flaunting her perky butts on her official Instagram account.

The smoking hot photo has managed to garner over a hundred thousand likes and views within a short time. Lauren Alexis is a stunner when it comes to making heads turn on social media and this isn't the first time. In the new picture, the 21-year-old YouTuber also placed her sunglasses on her head while she turned back to look at the camera lens.

In one of her earlier Instagram update, Lauren shared a photo wearing a neon green bikini and showed off much of her skin. In the picture, she is seen posing on a hot tub while she teased her fans asking them to guess its temperature. Lauren exposed her curves in the sultry outfit leaving millions of fans crazy on the photo-sharing platform.

British bombshell

The diva often likes to accentuate her hourglass figure in the hot photos posing in elegant outfits. From donning tiny thongs to flaunting her assets and curvy derriere in sizzling branded clothes, Lauren often leaves her fans wanting more.

Meanwhile, the British bombshell has made a huge fan base on social media with more than a million fans just on Instagram. She is most popular for her hot YouTube videos in which she shares lessons on various topics, like fitness, clothing, makeup and more.

Lauren knows how to drive her fans crazy with her hot Instagram content and she seems to be unstoppable. Several fans wrote words of admiration for the British hottie on her latest post, which she posted with a caption asking her fans to guess the city where it has been clicked. While some of her fans guessed a few places like Japan, Cyprus, another questioned, "Does Lauren actually like her followers?"

Read more