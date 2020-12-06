Mnet Asian Music Awards [MAMA] 2020 was not only a treat to the eyes of the fans with celebrity presenters dazzling the red carpet and idols performing on the stage, it also had a surprise element. The audience watching MAMA 2020 also got a hint about Mnet's most awaited show Kingdom.

Though Mnet's Kingdom survival show was scheduled for 2020, it was postponed following controversies surrounding its preliminary show The Road To Kingdom and COVID-19 restrictions. The channel has now confirmed the show. The idol group The Boyz that had won Road To Kingdom competition was selected as a direct entry to the Kingdom show. But now two more groups have been announced through MAMA 2020.

Kingdom Line-up

The fans were surprised to see ATEEZ and Stray Kids perform along with The Boyz team at the MAMA 2020 ceremony. The three groups are said to be the confirmed line-up for Mnet's Kingdom show. ATEEZ, Stray Kids and The Boyz ended their performance with Kingdom-theme dance along with 'coming soon' teaser video.

Queendom was one of the most popular survival shows of Mnet in 2019. The show was to select the best female Kpop group. MAMAMOO got the first place and Oh My Girl were declared the runners up of the show. In the same way Kingdom is the show to select the best male Kpop group.

To make the show interesting Mnet organized Road To Kingdom as a preliminary show to give a chance for newcomers and not so recognized groups to be a part of the show Kingdom by winning the preliminary competition. The Boyz won the show defeating six groups – Pentagon, ONF, Golden Child, Verivery, Oneus, and TOO.

Kingdom on Air in February?

Reports claim that filming for Kingdom survival show will begin in January 2021. The show is likely to be aired in the first half of 2021. According to JoyNews24, the production house is aiming at airing the show in February.

In Queendom, six teams - Park Bom, AOA, Mamamoo, Lovelyz, Oh My Girl, and (G)I-DLE took part in the show in 2019. It is not known the final line-up for the Kingdom show. However currently, three teams have been finalized and if the same rules of Queendom are applied to the Kingdom too, then three more teams are likely to join ATEEZ, Stray Kids and The Boyz in the survival show.