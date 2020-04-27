Mnet Media's Road to Kingdom has released a preview of the first episode, where an announcement will be made about the team that will be eliminated. The preview video has attracted attention as the seven boy groups are shocked by an announcement made at the end of the show.

But what left VERIVERY's Kangmin in tears and others in shock will be revealed only during the show. The first episode will be aired on April 30, at 8 p.m. (KST).

The preview starts with MC Jang Sung Kyu announcing 90-second performances each by the seven boy groups. The event starts with the slogan, The Battle Has Begun.

The seven teams taking part in the show Road to Kingdom, are PENTAGON, ONF, Golden Child, The Boyz, VERIVERY, ONEUS, and TOO.

The atmosphere is nervous and tense with each team giving their best till the announcement of the team that ended up in the last spot is made. This is followed by bouts of disbelief and shock shown by contestants, but the secret is not revealed.

The preview ends with VERIVERY's Kangmin shedding tears.

According to earlier information, the filming of the first episode was done on April 7 and the first impressions on the judges were already made. But no audience member was allowed to watch the performance due to restrictions on account of COVID-19.

Soompi reports that the contestants performed covers of hit songs from groups including H.O.T., Shinhwa, TVXQ, SHINee, Block B, and SEVENTEEN.

The names of teams taking part in the Road to Kingdom were finalized on March 20. The show which started as Queendom will be known as Road to Kingdom this season, where seven boy groups will fight against each other in terms of performances and their music will be released on streaming sites. The winner (team) will be rewarded with priority for joining the Mnet series Kingdom.

The first series of Queendom started on August 29, 2019 and ended on October 31, the same year. In the last episode, Mamamoo won the contest and Oh My Girl secured the second place.

With an interesting preview, fans can't wait to see if their favorite boy group has made it to the next round of the series Road to Kingdom.