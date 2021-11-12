MMA 2021: Everything to Know About 16th Annual Melon Music Awards

Award season for the Korean entertainment industry will officially kickstart with the Blue Dragon Film Awards on November 26. It will probably end with the Seoul Music Awards in February 2022. And, for K-pop fans, December will be filled with lots of excitement. Beginning with Asia Artist Awards (AAA) 2021 that will be attended by several popular singers, the month will be packed with live events. Melon Music Awards (MMA) 2021.

Just two days after AAA, MMA will feature a star-studded lineup of performers onstage. But it will be held online once again this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the country. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 cases in South Korea are high. The Government has asked people to get booster shots as new cases hit a record high. The country recorded over 2,500 new cases on November 11 and a total of 21 new deaths, according to Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The annual award ceremony that has been held annually since 2005 went offline in 2009. For a decade, the event was held offline and it went online again last year. In 2020, the award show was held online with a live broadcast for four days. It is dubbed MMA Week. This year, the event is back to its original format and it will help K-pop fans across the globe to enjoy the show.

Here are the details of MMA 2021

Date, Time, and Live Stream Details: The 16th annual award ceremony will kickstart with a live broadcast on December 4 at 6 pm KST. K-pop fans across the globe, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, and Indonesia, can watch the annual event live online through various streaming platforms. The organizers have revealed that music lovers can enjoy the show on Kakao TV, Melon, and the YouTube channel of 1the K.

With diverse content exclusive to Melon, MMA 2021 is a global festival that artists, music fans, industry officials, and anyone who loves K-pop can participate in and enjoy together, Lee Je Wook from Kakao Entertainment stated.

Host, Lineup, and Performances: With just three weeks left for the ceremony, music lovers are looking forward to all the details about it. But the organizers are yet to reveal the names of MCs, attendees, and performers. K-pop bands, like SHINee, STAYC, Twice, Red Velvet, ITZY, and TXT are expected to be part of the annual award ceremony. Stay tuned for all the updates.

Nomination: The nominees in 20 categories were announced earlier this week. Along with Top 10, the nomination list for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year were released. The voting for Top 20, Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Netizen Popularity Award are currently underway. While 60 percent of votes will be considered for determining the winners of the Netizen Popularity Award, 20 percent of voting will be counted for Top 10, Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year.

Here is the Nomination List

Top 10 and Artist of the Year

10cm

aespa

AKMU

ASH ISLAND

EXO member Baekhyun

Baek Yerin

Brave Girls

BTS

Heize

Homies

Huh Gak

Im Young Woong

IU

Red Velvet member Joy

KyoungSeo

Lee Mujin

Lee Seung Gi

Lee Ye Joon

lIlBOI

Mido and Falasol from Hospital Playlist

Mirani, Munchman, Khundi Panda, and MUSHVENOM

MSG Wannabe M.O.M

NCT DREAM

Oh My Girl

BLACKPINK RosÃ©

SHINee

STAYC

Girls' Generation member Taeyeon

TWICE

Highlight member Yang Yoseob and Jung Apink member Eun Ji

Album of the Year

AKMU for NEXT EPISODE

Baek Yerin for tellusboutyourself

Brave Girls for Summer Queen

BTS for BE

Heize for HAPPEN

IU for LILAC

Red Velvet member Joy for Hello

NCT DREAM for Hot Sauce

Oh My Girl for Dear OHMYGIRL

SHINee for Don't Call Me

Best Song of the Year

aespa for Next Level

BTS for Butter

Heize for HAPPEN

IU for Celebrity

KyoungSeo for Shiny Star (2020)

Lee Mujin for Traffic Light

Mirani, Munchman, Khundi Panda, and MUSHVENOM for VVS (feat. JUSTHIS) (prod. GroovyRoom)

Oh My Girl for Dun Dun Dance

BLACKPINK member RosÃ© for On The Ground

Song I Han for I Will Be Your Shining Star

New Artist of the Year

aespa

ENHYPEN

Jeon Gunho

KyoungSeo

Lee Mujin

STAYC

Best Male Group

BTS

Homies

NCT DREAM

SEVENTEEN

SHINee

Best Female Group

aespa

Brave Girls

Oh My Girl

STAYC

TWICE

Best Male Solo Artist

10cm

ASH ISLAND

Im Young Woong

Lee Mujin

lIlBOI

Best Female Solo Artist

Heize

IU

KyoungSeo

BLACKPINK member RosÃ©

Girls' Generation member Taeyeon

Netizen Popularity Award