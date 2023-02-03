Missouri School Nurse Accused of Having Sex with Teen Student 'At Least 12 Times'

A Missouri school nurse has been accused of having sex "at least 12 times" with a teenage student while she was employed at the school.

Candice Elizabeth Johnson, 26, from Kennett, Missouri, was arrested on Feb. 1 and faces two counts of second-degree statutory rape and two counts of sexual contact with a student.

Alleged Sexual Encounters Took Place on School Property

Kennett Police Department confirmed they received a tip-off, which alleged the nurse had been having a sexual relationship with the student. Officers spoke to the victim who said their relationship had started in October 2022 after they initially exchanged explicit photos with each other.

Police said the nurse and victim allegedly had 12 sexual encounters during their time together. The student told cops some of the sexual encounters took place in the school nurses room, according to police.

Johnson, Student Spoke About a 'Future Together'

Authorities said the pupil did not want to confirm the relationship when asked by his headteacher and assistant as "he did not want to get Ms Johnson into any trouble."

On February 1, a police officer spoke with the victim's mum who said told her the pair spoke about "having a future together" and would often spend time with each together. Candice was arrested yesterday and her bail has been set at $40,000. She is also required to have no contact with any child under 17.

The incident comes less than two weeks after a Missouri teacher was arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Lena Stewart, 27, who taught agricultural science at Nixa High School, was charged with multiple accounts of inappropriate conduct with a 16-year-old student after investigators found that the educator was engaging in sexual intercourse with the teenager, as previously reported.