Missouri Teacher Accused of Having Sex with Her Student Who Continued Relationship Because They Were Getting an 'A' in Class

A teacher from a high school in Nixa, Missouri, has been arrested and charged with multiple accounts of inappropriate conduct with a 16-year-old student.

Lena Stewart, 27, who taught agricultural science at Nixa High School, was placed on administrative leave in December, as soon as allegations surfaced, in keeping with district policy.

Student Said Stewart Drove Them to a Secluded Place for Intercourse



The alleged incidents allegedly started in October. According to the probable cause affidavit of Nixa Police, the investigation began on Dec. 7, 2022 into the sexual relationship between the educator and the student.

According to the officer assigned to the case, when interviewing Stewart about communication methods with her students, she said she often sends and receives text messages from them. After searching through her phone, the officer was not able to find any messages between her and the student. Stewart said her phone automatically deletes messages after a certain time.

Stewart told police that the student would come in after school and they would just talk. In the probable cause statement, the student told police they were involved in a sexual relationship with Stewart that began in October of 2022. The pair would meet up at a friend's house and Stewart would drive them to a secluded place for intercourse.

The student admitted they were uncomfortable with the relationship, but felt pressured to continue it because he was getting an "A" in the class.

Nixa Public Schools Releases Statement

Nixa Public Schools sent out the following press release to Ozarksfirst.com following Stewart's arrest:

We learned today that charges have been filed against Lena Stewart, a teacher at Nixa High School.

We take any allegation of inappropriate conduct extremely seriously, so when an allegation was made in December, the district followed policy and procedure and then placed Lena Stewart on administrative leave and will continue to follow board policy and procedure when addressing this situation.

The district will be working with the appropriate authorities as they conduct their investigation and will cooperate fully with anything they need.

You should contact the Christian County Prosecutors Office or the Nixa Police Department/City of Nixa for any questions on the investigation or charges.

Stewart was charged with two counts of statutory rape, three counts of sexual contact with a student, two counts of statutory sodomy and one count of sexual misconduct. Stewart was arrested on Monday by Nixa police and is being held in the Christian County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

