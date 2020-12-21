Tiffany Dover's absence from public eye and her social media pages days after she fainted after getting the COVID-19 vaccine have sparked online rumors of her death. Dover is a registered nurse at Tennessee-based CHI Memorial hospital, Several users are visiting Dover's Facebook page to enquire about her well-being.

Dover hit the limelight after she fainted while talking to reporters soon after taking the vaccine. Her condition fueled a lot of speculations regarding the safety and side-effects of the vaccine that was rolled out by Pfizer last week in US.

'Dover is Not Dead', Claims Hospital Authorities

After her fainting spell sparked fear amongst several, Dover had claimed that it was not a reaction to the vaccine. "I have a history of having an over-active vagal response, and so with that if I have pain from anything, a hangnail or if I stub my toe, I just pass out," she was quoted by Heavy.

But, since then the nurse is not seen or heard on any public platform including the social media pages. As the theory about her death gained momentum on social media, CHI Memorial Hospital issued a statement on Twitter stating that Dover was doing well and was still alive.

"UPDATE: Nurse Tiffany Dover appreciates the concern shown for her. She is home and doing well. She asks for privacy for her and her family," the hospital wrote.

Netizens Ask Dover To Respond to Her Death Reports

Despite the statement from the hospital insisting that the Tennessee nurse was very much alive, social media users refused to believe.

Many even questioned the reason behind hospital issuing a statement regarding her well-being. "I don't believe this. Why doesn't #TiffanyDover, her family or her hospital respond to her death rumors for real? Allegedly she was doing fine already shortly after the fainting incident, and she was so eager to be in public with her vaccination - why does she need privacy now?" tweeted a user.

"The public would like to hear from Tiffany Dover NOT the hospital. Your tweet does NOTHING to help restore public confidence," expressed another.

"I just heard that Tiffany Dover the nurse who fainted after the Covid shot is dead. Her friend on Facebook said this and family is getting death threats so they shut up. There is also a gag order," tweeted another.