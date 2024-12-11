Missing Hawaii Photographer's Disappearance Linked to Secret Marriage and Jealous Ex-Boyfriend, FBI Investigates Green Card Scam Gone Wrong

Hannah Kobayashi, a 30-year-old photographer from Hawaii, vanished after missing a connecting flight to New York. New details suggest her disappearance may be tied to a complex visa scheme. The FBI is now investigating the case.

Hannah was last seen traveling with her ex-boyfriend, Amun Muniz-Miranda, and Argentine national Alan Cacace, whom she allegedly married secretly. She was caught on camera crossing into Mexico after being stranded in Los Angeles. Police have since declared her a voluntary missing person.

Sources close to Hannah revealed that she never informed her family about the marriage. In a cryptic text, she claimed she was "tricked into giving away all my funds" by "someone I thought I loved." Friends say the marriage was likely not romantic.

A coworker from Haiku, Hawaii, where Hannah worked, noted, "She wanted to keep her marriage private. Now it's out for everyone." The source speculated that Muniz-Miranda might have been jealous of Cacace.

Hannah's family lawyer, Sara Azari, stated, "We have no concrete evidence of the marriage. She never told her family." Meanwhile, rumors of a sizable Argentinian community in Haiku and Cacace's alleged relationship with another woman add layers to the mystery.

Hannah's connections to Muniz-Miranda are also under scrutiny. He was reportedly arrested in Texas in 2021 for falsifying his identity and had a DUI charge in Hawaii in 2020. A coworker alleged that Muniz-Miranda introduced Hannah to "get-rich-quick" schemes, sparking suspicions about his motives.

Before her disappearance, Hannah was excited about her New York trip. A coworker described her week leading up to the flight as "normal," adding, "Hannah plans everything. This is unlike her."

Tragically, Hannah's father, Ryan Kobayashi, reportedly took his own life while searching for her in Los Angeles. Family members, devastated by the loss, continue to seek answers about her fate.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Hannah's disappearance has left her community in shock, with friends and family desperate for answers. The investigation continues as authorities work to unravel the truth behind her sudden vanishing.