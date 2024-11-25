Ryan Kobayashi: Father of Missing Hawaiian Photographer Hannah Kobayashi Found Dead Near Los Angeles Airport While Searching for Daughter

The father of a missing Hawaiian woman, who vanished while traveling to New York City for a vacation, was found dead near Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) early Sunday morning.

Ryan Kobayashi, 58, had traveled to Los Angeles to search for his 30-year-old daughter, Hannah Kobayashi, after she failed to board her connecting flight to New York from LAX over two weeks ago. Authorities confirmed that Ryan Kobayashi died after jumping from a parking structure near the airport at around 4 a.m. on Sunday, as reported by NBC Los Angeles. A nonprofit, believed to be helping in the search for Hannah, also issued a statement on behalf of the family.

Missing Daughter's Father Commits Suicide

"The Kobayashi family endured a devastating tragedy today," wrote the RAD Movement. "After tirelessly searching throughout Los Angeles for 13 days, Hannah's father, Ryan Kobayashi, tragically took his own life. This loss has compounded the family's suffering immeasurably."

The nonprofit asked for privacy for the mourning family and encouraged the public to shift their attention toward the search for Hannah, especially in light of the heartbreaking news about her father.

On Monday, Kobayashi spoke to KTLA while in California, expressing his desire to hear from his daughter.

"I miss her," he said. "I just want her to know that, and I just want her to reach out — anything."

Hannah had flown from Maui to Los Angeles on November 8, planning to catch a connecting flight to New York for a "bucket list" trip and to visit her aunt.

However, despite surveillance footage showing she arrived at LAX, she missed her connecting flight by 42 minutes.

Everything Still a Mystery

Her family and friends grew concerned after she sent strange texts before disappearing, including one to a friend where she wrote, "I got tricked into pretty much giving away all my funds."

In another message, she said she had been deceived by "someone I thought I loved."

"Deep Hackers wiped my identity, stole all of my funds, & have had me on a mind f–k since Friday," another message read.

The family had previously said that the texts, which were believed to be from Hannah, did not sound like her at all. "She mentioned feeling scared, and that someone might be trying to steal her money and identity," said her aunt Larie Pidgeon.

"Strange, cryptic messages — things about the matrix, it was so unlike her. And then all of a sudden, no more communication."

Other footage showed Kobayashi at the Grove shopping center in the Fairfax District of Los Angeles on November 9 and 10. Also, video captured her returning to LAX on November 11, but she did not board any flight, and she was later seen near a metro station, according to USA Today.

Her phone has been off since November 11, as confirmed by the family. The family has filed a police report with the LAPD, LAX authorities, and the FBI.

Hannah Kobayashi is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, fair skin, and freckles.