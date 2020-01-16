Suzi Cortez, the fitness queen has just shared an eye-popping photo on her official Instagram handle that has set fans pulses racing. Miss BumBum has taken the internet by storm with her sultry photos and videos. The diva's Instagram account is full of sexy content that is enough to make fans go into a frenzy. In the latest Instagram post published by the diva, Suzi is seen barely without any clothes.

The Brazilian model just had her plum butts on display with a string panty while her bareback and chest is seen covered with her long lustrous hair. She completed the look with a high-heeled stiletto and an attractive eye make-up.

Cortez was seen donning a white crop top

The raven-haired model, Suzi Cortez was recently seen donning a wet white crop top paired with bikini shorts and roller skates striking a sexy pose in front of the camera. The fitness enthusiast and sexy Suzi Cortez flaunted her curves in the photo while she looks away out of the window.

Suzi has 2 Million fans following her on the social media platform. Known for her bold and beautiful looks, Suzi's Instagram profile shows that she loves sports and fitness. The winner of Miss BumBum is super active on social media and in pursuing her fitness goals. If not anywhere else, Suzi is found at the gym working out for her sexy butts.

The diva's tantalizing post on her official handle has lured several fans to like and comment on her photo. The sizzling picture has bagged above 8000 likes within a fraction of time from the time it was uploaded online.

While one of her fans on the social media platform said, "You look smoking hot," others were speechless and had just flooded the comment section with kissing and love emojis to extend their support to the Brazilian Instagram model.