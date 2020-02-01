Miss BumBum Suzi Cortez seems to love controversy. The Brazillian hottie has taken her love for the Barcelona star Lionel Messi to the next level in a video. The sexy Instagram star shared a video on her official Instagram handle that has left everyone speechless.

Undoubtedly, this video is not going to go down well with Messi or his family. In the scandalous clip on her Insta account, the model can be seen lying on a football field wearing Messi's jersey number and having a football covering her plump derriere.

Messi not happy with Cortez

The video of the model has gone viral on the internet raising eyebrows of Lionel Messi fans. While most of her fans thought it was a good idea, one requested, "Messi unblock her." Well, Suzi's scandalous acts have always made Messi uncomfortable as for the married football star, it wouldn't be fair on his part to steal a glance at Miss BumBum.

The latest video has received lots of likes and views with fans bombarding the comment section with love and kiss emojis sharing their love and lust to the Brazillian bombshell. Earlier, Suzi shared a scandalous photo of herself tagging the Barcelona footballer, which forced him to block her on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Suzi keeps on rocking in hot and sexy outfits once in a while slaying it on the social media platforms. Several fans love to see her don the boldest looks, some express their curiosity to see her flaunting her six-pack abs.

Cortez is very popular on social media

Suzi Cortez is a well-known figure when it comes to popularity on social media and fitness. Her sexy photos have always been most watched on internet and people love interacting with the hot model through their own accounts on social media. Suzi also keeps her fans entertained with her personal website, the link to which is available on her official Instagram handle.